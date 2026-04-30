Man Hacks Grandmother To Death After Dispute Over Food In Chhattisgarh
Police said the incident occurred when the accused was alone with his grandmother at home while his family members had gone to the field.
Published : April 30, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Kawardha: A man killed his 80-year-old grandmother following a dispute over food in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district. Police said the accused has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.
The incident occurred in Koko village under Pipariya police station area of the district on Thursday.
According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Budhan Bai Patre. The accused, Jitendra Patre (30), had a verbal altercation with the deceased after he asked her for food. The argument escalated and the accused, in a fit of rage, attacked his grandmother with an axe, leaving her seriously injured.
The elderly woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot. At the time of the incident, the other family members had gone to work in the fields. As news spread, a huge crowd gathered outside the house.
Upon information, a team from the Pipariya police station rushed to the scene, sent the body for post-mortem and took the deceased's grandson into custody for further questioning.
Ashish Shukla, SDOP, Kawardha said, "The incident took place at around 10 am. The elderly woman and the accused were alone at home as the family members had gone out for work. The accused hit her on the head and she died on the spot. When family members returned they found her lying unconsciously in a severely injured condition and informed the police. We have launched a probe and the accused was taken into custody."
An officer of the Pipariya police station said they are investigating the case from all aspects and preliminary investigations suggest domestic dispute was the primary motive behind the incident. Further legal proceedings are underway, he added.
Also Read