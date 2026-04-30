ETV Bharat / state

Man Hacks Grandmother To Death After Dispute Over Food In Chhattisgarh

Kawardha: A man killed his 80-year-old grandmother following a dispute over food in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district. Police said the accused has been taken into custody and further investigations are underway.

The incident occurred in Koko village under Pipariya police station area of ​​the district on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Budhan Bai Patre. The accused, Jitendra Patre (30), had a verbal altercation with the deceased after he asked her for food. The argument escalated and the accused, in a fit of rage, attacked his grandmother with an axe, leaving her seriously injured.

The elderly woman succumbed to her injuries on the spot. At the time of the incident, the other family members had gone to work in the fields. As news spread, a huge crowd gathered outside the house.