Man Hacked to Death Inside Police Quarters in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli
The murder of a youth inside Tiruchirappalli police quarters during CM Stalin’s visit has sparked political outrage in Tamil Nadu.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST
Tiruchirappalli: A youth was chased and brutally hacked to death inside police quarters in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli on Monday by a five-member gang, coinciding with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to the city for a government event.
The unidentified miscreants killed the youth allegedly due to professional rivalry, police said. The five assailants, who came on two two-wheelers, rammed into the motorcycle on which the victim, later identified as Thamarai Selvan (25), of Bheema Nagar, was riding near Marsingpet.
When the gang started attacking him indiscriminately after he fell down, Selvan somehow managed to escape and ran towards the police quarters nearby, the official said.
Noticing the door of a policeman's house open, Selvan entered with the hope of hiding himself from the gang. But the men barged into the house and hacked him to death. The police rushed to the spot after the inmates raised an alarm; however, the accused fled from the scene. A hunt is on to nab the accused, police said.
Condemning the incident, former BJP state president K. Annamalai said that murders have become a daily occurrence under the DMK government.
In a post on X, Annamalai wrote, "Under the DMK government, not a single day passes in Tamil Nadu without a murder. Law and order have completely collapsed. In a shocking incident this morning, a man was hacked to death inside the police residential quarters at Bheemanagar, Trichy, an area surrounded by schools. This has raised serious concerns about public safety."
"Chief Minister M K Stalin is currently staying in Trichy. Even as he is in the city, such a gruesome murder has taken place inside a police quarters, this shows the pathetic state of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Today, women, senior citizens, and children, no one feels safe in this state. The Chief Minister, who is also in charge of the police department, has completely lost control over law and order. His inability to ensure safety has become a curse for Tamil Nadu, (sic)" he added. (With Agency Inputs)
