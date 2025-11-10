ETV Bharat / state

Man Hacked to Death Inside Police Quarters in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli

Tiruchirappalli: A youth was chased and brutally hacked to death inside police quarters in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli on Monday by a five-member gang, coinciding with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to the city for a government event.

The unidentified miscreants killed the youth allegedly due to professional rivalry, police said. The five assailants, who came on two two-wheelers, rammed into the motorcycle on which the victim, later identified as Thamarai Selvan (25), of Bheema Nagar, was riding near Marsingpet.

When the gang started attacking him indiscriminately after he fell down, Selvan somehow managed to escape and ran towards the police quarters nearby, the official said.

Noticing the door of a policeman's house open, Selvan entered with the hope of hiding himself from the gang. But the men barged into the house and hacked him to death. The police rushed to the spot after the inmates raised an alarm; however, the accused fled from the scene. A hunt is on to nab the accused, police said.