ETV Bharat / state

Man Hacked to Death Inside Police Quarters in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli

The murder of a youth inside Tiruchirappalli police quarters during CM Stalin’s visit has sparked political outrage in Tamil Nadu.

Man Hacked to Death Inside Police Quarters in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli
Police teams investigate incident of man hacked to death in Tiruchirappalli (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 7:36 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tiruchirappalli: A youth was chased and brutally hacked to death inside police quarters in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli on Monday by a five-member gang, coinciding with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to the city for a government event.

The unidentified miscreants killed the youth allegedly due to professional rivalry, police said. The five assailants, who came on two two-wheelers, rammed into the motorcycle on which the victim, later identified as Thamarai Selvan (25), of Bheema Nagar, was riding near Marsingpet.

When the gang started attacking him indiscriminately after he fell down, Selvan somehow managed to escape and ran towards the police quarters nearby, the official said.

Noticing the door of a policeman's house open, Selvan entered with the hope of hiding himself from the gang. But the men barged into the house and hacked him to death. The police rushed to the spot after the inmates raised an alarm; however, the accused fled from the scene. A hunt is on to nab the accused, police said.

Condemning the incident, former BJP state president K. Annamalai said that murders have become a daily occurrence under the DMK government.

In a post on X, Annamalai wrote, "Under the DMK government, not a single day passes in Tamil Nadu without a murder. Law and order have completely collapsed. In a shocking incident this morning, a man was hacked to death inside the police residential quarters at Bheemanagar, Trichy, an area surrounded by schools. This has raised serious concerns about public safety."

"Chief Minister M K Stalin is currently staying in Trichy. Even as he is in the city, such a gruesome murder has taken place inside a police quarters, this shows the pathetic state of law and order in Tamil Nadu. Today, women, senior citizens, and children, no one feels safe in this state. The Chief Minister, who is also in charge of the police department, has completely lost control over law and order. His inability to ensure safety has become a curse for Tamil Nadu, (sic)" he added. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Rajasthan Liquor Businessman Gets Rs 1 Crore Extortion Note, Death Threat
  2. Armstrong Murder Case: Brother Alleges Prime Accused Nagendran Is Not Dead But Escaped By Plastic Surgery

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU
POLICE QUARTERS
TIRUCHIRAPPALLI
PROFESSIONAL RIVALRY
MAN KILLED IN POLICE QUARTERS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.