ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets Second Shot At Life After His Heart Stops Beating In Odisha's Paralakhemundi

Juel Das Bardhan fell unconscious and was saved by Dr Noel Isaiah who performed a CPR for seven minutes to save him, reports Harihar Patnaik.

For Juel Das Bardhan of Paralakhemundi at Gajapati district in Odisha, had a close encounter with death during his Sunday prayers at the local Baptist church.
Juel Das Bardhan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST

|

Updated : October 5, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Gajapati: For Juel Das Bardhan of Paralakhemundi at Gajapati district in Odisha, had a close encounter with death during his Sunday prayers at the local Baptist church.

Had it not been for a doctor among the devotees and CPR, Juel probably would not have been alive. Juel collapsed during prayers at the church. He recalls, "While the prayers were going on, I saw yellow all around me. I fell ill and became unconscious. I don't know what happened later." As Juel fell unconscious, a panic erupted in the church. Eyewitnesses said Juel's heart had stopped beating leading everyone to believe he was dead.

However, this was when Dr Noel Isaiah, who was praying at the church, stepped in and performed CPR on Juel. He performed the life-saving process by applying continuous pressure to the middle of the chest for about seven minutes.

For Juel Das Bardhan of Paralakhemundi at Gajapati district in Odisha, had a close encounter with death during his Sunday prayers at the local Baptist church.
CCTV footage shows people rushing towards Juel Das after he fell unconscious (ETV Bharat)

After Juel, who had been unconscious for a long time, showed signs of life again, he was rushed to Paralakhemundi Main Hospital in an ambulance. His condition is stated to be stable.

Dr Isaiah said, "Juel Das fell ill while the prayers were going on. Then suddenly he fell down. I immediately started CPR and he opened his eyes after seven minutes. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Now his health condition is stable." Those present in the church and the residents of the quaint town of Paralakhemundi appreciated Dr Isaiah's quick action that saved a life.

For Juel Das Bardhan of Paralakhemundi at Gajapati district in Odisha, had a close encounter with death during his Sunday prayers at the local Baptist church.
The Baptist Church of Paralakhemundi (ETV Bharat)

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation is an emergency lifesaving procedure that manually pumps blood and oxygen to the brain and vital organs when a person's heart stops. Hands-only CPR uses continuous chest compressions (100 to 120 per minute) and is ideal for untrained bystanders. Full CPR includes rescue breaths and is recommended for children and infants.

Also Read

Bihar Doctor Abhishek Ranjan Quits AIIMS Job, Trains Over 50,000 People In CPR With His Own Savings

Last Updated : October 5, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST

TAGGED:

GAJAPATI
PARALAKHEMUNDI
ODISHA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.