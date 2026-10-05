Man Gets Second Shot At Life After His Heart Stops Beating In Odisha's Paralakhemundi
Juel Das Bardhan fell unconscious and was saved by Dr Noel Isaiah who performed a CPR for seven minutes to save him, reports Harihar Patnaik.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:07 PM IST|
Updated : October 5, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Gajapati: For Juel Das Bardhan of Paralakhemundi at Gajapati district in Odisha, had a close encounter with death during his Sunday prayers at the local Baptist church.
Had it not been for a doctor among the devotees and CPR, Juel probably would not have been alive. Juel collapsed during prayers at the church. He recalls, "While the prayers were going on, I saw yellow all around me. I fell ill and became unconscious. I don't know what happened later." As Juel fell unconscious, a panic erupted in the church. Eyewitnesses said Juel's heart had stopped beating leading everyone to believe he was dead.
However, this was when Dr Noel Isaiah, who was praying at the church, stepped in and performed CPR on Juel. He performed the life-saving process by applying continuous pressure to the middle of the chest for about seven minutes.
After Juel, who had been unconscious for a long time, showed signs of life again, he was rushed to Paralakhemundi Main Hospital in an ambulance. His condition is stated to be stable.
Dr Isaiah said, "Juel Das fell ill while the prayers were going on. Then suddenly he fell down. I immediately started CPR and he opened his eyes after seven minutes. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Now his health condition is stable." Those present in the church and the residents of the quaint town of Paralakhemundi appreciated Dr Isaiah's quick action that saved a life.
Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation is an emergency lifesaving procedure that manually pumps blood and oxygen to the brain and vital organs when a person's heart stops. Hands-only CPR uses continuous chest compressions (100 to 120 per minute) and is ideal for untrained bystanders. Full CPR includes rescue breaths and is recommended for children and infants.
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