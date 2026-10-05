ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets Second Shot At Life After His Heart Stops Beating In Odisha's Paralakhemundi

Juel Das Bardhan ( ETV Bharat )

Gajapati: For Juel Das Bardhan of Paralakhemundi at Gajapati district in Odisha, had a close encounter with death during his Sunday prayers at the local Baptist church.

Had it not been for a doctor among the devotees and CPR, Juel probably would not have been alive. Juel collapsed during prayers at the church. He recalls, "While the prayers were going on, I saw yellow all around me. I fell ill and became unconscious. I don't know what happened later." As Juel fell unconscious, a panic erupted in the church. Eyewitnesses said Juel's heart had stopped beating leading everyone to believe he was dead. However, this was when Dr Noel Isaiah, who was praying at the church, stepped in and performed CPR on Juel. He performed the life-saving process by applying continuous pressure to the middle of the chest for about seven minutes.