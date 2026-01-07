ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets Life Term For Raping His Minor Daughter In Rajasthan

Presiding officer Meena Awasthi said in her order that the victim's mother had left her daughter with the accused in the belief that she would be the safest with him, but the accused became a predator and raped her several times and tarnished the dignity of the relationship. In such a case, a lenient approach towards the accused cannot be adopted.

Jaipur: A POCSO Court sentenced a man, who is accused to raping his 9-year-old daughter, to life imprisonment in Rajasthan. Along with this, the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh on the accused.

On behalf of the prosecution, Special Public Prosecutor Surendra Singh Rajawat told the court that on March 6, the victim lodged a complaint at the Pratap Nagar police station. In her complaint, she said that her mother left her with her father three days ago and went to her home. Her father raped her at night and left for school in the morning. The next night, her father raped her. On the third day, when the girl’s aunt came from the village, she shared her ordeal with her. Her aunt then informed the police about the incident.

Acting on the report, the police arrested the accused and produced a charge sheet in the court. On the other hand, the accused said in his defence that he had a dispute with his wife. Due to this, she left him and went to her parents’ house. To cover the dispute, he was framed in a false case. After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him.