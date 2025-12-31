ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets Life Term For Raising Module Of Pak-Based Terror Outfit In Assam

New Delhi: A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raising a module of Pakistan-based terror outfit in Assam to carry out terrorist activities, the National Investigation Agency said on Wednesday. Md Kamruj Zaman alias Kamaruddin was awarded three separate punishments under provisions of an anti-terror law, with the maximum of life imprisonment, by an NIA special court in Guwahati, Assam, it said, adding, the sentences will run concurrently.

The court also fined Zaman Rs 5,000, with three months' additional simple imprisonment in case of default, in each of the three instances. Zaman was convicted for raising a module of the proscribed Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror outfit in Assam for carrying out terrorist activities during 2017-18, the NIA in a statement said.