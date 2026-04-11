Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife In Kerala’s Kannur; Court Rejects Death Penalty Plea
In addition, the court sentenced him to seven years' imprisonment under Section 238(2) of the BNS and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh.
By PTI
Published : April 11, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Kannur: A Thalassery District Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, a police officer, at Karivellur. Judge K T Nisar Ahamed on Friday awarded life imprisonment to Rajesh K (43) of Kozhummal for murdering his wife, Divyasree (38) of Karivellur.
The court awarded separate life sentences to Rajesh under BNS Sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempt to murder), and 332(2) (house trespass). In addition, he was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment under Section 238(2) of the BNS. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh.
According to the prosecution, Rajesh bore a grudge against his wife for filing a divorce petition and standing by her decision during counselling sessions. On November 24, 2024, Rajesh allegedly reached Divyasree’s house with a billhook and petrol and attacked her. Divyasree’s father, who tried to intervene, was also attacked.
The woman died in the attack, while her father sustained serious injuries. Although the prosecution sought the death penalty, the court observed that, considering the overall circumstances, the case did not fall under the “rarest of rare” category. As many as 65 prosecution witnesses were examined, along with 179 documents and 51 material objects, during the trial.
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