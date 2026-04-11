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Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Murdering Wife In Kerala’s Kannur; Court Rejects Death Penalty Plea

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Kannur: A Thalassery District Sessions Court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, a police officer, at Karivellur. Judge K T Nisar Ahamed on Friday awarded life imprisonment to Rajesh K (43) of Kozhummal for murdering his wife, Divyasree (38) of Karivellur. The court awarded separate life sentences to Rajesh under BNS Sections 103(1) (murder), 109(1) (attempt to murder), and 332(2) (house trespass). In addition, he was sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment under Section 238(2) of the BNS. The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently and also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh.