ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets Life Imprisonment For 2019 Naxal-Linked Murder In Chhattisgarh

Kanker: A special NIA court in Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and killing a 19-year-old youth in a Naxal-related incident in 2019.

The court of Special Additional Sessions Judge Deepak K Gupta convicted the accused, Piluram Anchala alias Salik Ram, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, and awarded him life imprisonment.

The incident dates back to August 26, 2019.

According to the prosecution, a group of armed, uniformed Naxals abducted Shyamnath Anchala (19) from his home in Jugda village under Koylibeda police station area. He was subsequently taken to the forest, subjected to a "jan adalat" (kangaroo court), and shot dead. A note left by the Moists alleged Shyamnath and his father were acting as police informers.

The police had registered a case against Piluram and other accused under relevant sections of the IPC, the Arms Act, and the UAPA. Piluram was arrested alongside two others in May 2023 during a joint operation by the BSF and DRG.