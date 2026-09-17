Man Gets Life Imprisonment For 2019 Naxal-Linked Murder In Chhattisgarh
The court acquitted Piluram Anchala of charges under the UAPA but held him guilty under the IPC and the Arms Act, reports Sushil Salam.
Published : September 17, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Kanker: A special NIA court in Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and killing a 19-year-old youth in a Naxal-related incident in 2019.
The court of Special Additional Sessions Judge Deepak K Gupta convicted the accused, Piluram Anchala alias Salik Ram, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act, and awarded him life imprisonment.
The incident dates back to August 26, 2019.
According to the prosecution, a group of armed, uniformed Naxals abducted Shyamnath Anchala (19) from his home in Jugda village under Koylibeda police station area. He was subsequently taken to the forest, subjected to a "jan adalat" (kangaroo court), and shot dead. A note left by the Moists alleged Shyamnath and his father were acting as police informers.
The police had registered a case against Piluram and other accused under relevant sections of the IPC, the Arms Act, and the UAPA. Piluram was arrested alongside two others in May 2023 during a joint operation by the BSF and DRG.
Prosecution said items such as walkie-talkies, Maoist literature, letters, and cash were recovered from the accused.
The court sentenced Piluram to three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 500 under Section 148 of the IPC; 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 364 of the IPC and life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1,000 under Section 302/149 of the IPC.
Additionally, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 1,000 under Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act. A provision for additional imprisonment has been made in the event of non-payment of the fines. According to the court's order, all sentences will run concurrently.
The court acquitted the accused of charges under Sections 38(2) and 39(2) of the UAPA, finding insufficient evidence to prove he was a member or an active associate of a banned Maoist organisation. However, Piluram was sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted under the IPC and the Arms Act in connection with Shyamnath's abduction and murder.
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