ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets Death Sentence For Rape, Murder Of Minor In Odisha

Bargarh: A POCSO court in Odisha's Bargarh district on Tuesday sentenced a youth to death for the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl around 14 months ago.

The court convicted the accused, Prashanta Bag(35), under two sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Kiran Kumar Pradhan also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to provide a compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the victim's family, public prosecutor Dyutish Acharya said.

The incident occurred on November 15, 2024 and villagers found the body of the minor girl in Soda forests under Paikamal police station area of ​​Bargarh. Villagers informed the police following which, investigations were launched and a 35-year-old man was detained. During interrogation, Bagh confessed that he had raped and killed the minor.

Investigations revealed that Bagh, a farm labourer, took three children from Paikmal police station area to an isolated place on the pretext of catching fish. He later sent two minors home and lured the victim to the forest, where he raped her and brutally killed her.