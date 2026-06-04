ETV Bharat / state

Man Gets Death For Brutally Murdering Wife, Two Daughters In UP's Mahoba

Mahoba: A Fast Track Court in Madhya Pradesh’s Mahoba has sentenced a man to death by hanging for killing his wife and two daughters. In this gruesome murder case, which took place in 2023 in the Samadnagar locality under the City Kotwali police station area, the accused crushed the heads of his wife and both daughters using a stone grinding slab following a domestic dispute.

Deeming the incident a heinous crime, the court handed down the death penalty to the convict. According to the prosecution, on July 17, 2023, Devendra Vishwakarma, a resident of Samadnagar, murdered his wife Ramkumari, his nine-year-old daughter Aarushi, and his six-year-old daughter, Sonakshi. The accused was addicted to alcohol and cannabis and frequently instigated disputes within the family.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered at the City Kotwali police station based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's father, Hariprasad. After a police investigation, the case proceeded to court. District Government Counsel (Criminal), Dinesh Singh, stated that during the trial, statements from nine witnesses—including police personnel, medical professionals, and family members—were recorded. The prosecution presented strong evidence before the court.

Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court), Aparna Tripathi, found Devendra Vishwakarma guilty based on the available evidence, witness testimonies, and circumstantial facts. The court ordered that the convict be hanged by the neck until he is dead.