Man From Punjab's Moga Shot Dead In Canada
The victim was waiting in his cab when a woman who had escaped her kidnappers sat in the vehicle. The assailants following her shot Singh.
Published : March 15, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
Moga: A 30-year-old cab driver was shot dead in North Battleford town of Saskatchewan province in Canada.
The victim was identified as Davinder Singh from Daulatpura village in Moga. Singh's family said he was sitting in his taxi on the day of the incident. Meanwhile, a panicked woman came and sat in the vehicle. The woman had allegedly been kidnapped by some people and she somehow escaped from them and sat in Singh's taxi to save herself life.
"The accused were chasing the woman and when she sat in the taxi, they surrounded the vehicle and started firing without any warning. During the attack, Davinder Singh was seriously injured and died within a few moments," said a family member.
He said, the accused fled with the woman after the incident. Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The police are examining CCTV cameras to identify the killers. Singh's family said he was the sole bread earner of his family. Residents of Daulatpura village appealed the Ministry of External Affairs to help bring Singh's body back to India.
Singh had moved to Canada nearly four years back to join his wife. Besides, working as a taxi driver for a local company, he also ran a cafe with his wife. The couple had married six years back and had no children. Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the case treating it as a homicide.
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