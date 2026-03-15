ETV Bharat / state

Man From Punjab's Moga Shot Dead In Canada

Moga: A 30-year-old cab driver was shot dead in North Battleford town of Saskatchewan province in Canada.

The victim was identified as Davinder Singh from Daulatpura village in Moga. Singh's family said he was sitting in his taxi on the day of the incident. Meanwhile, a panicked woman came and sat in the vehicle. The woman had allegedly been kidnapped by some people and she somehow escaped from them and sat in Singh's taxi to save herself life.

"The accused were chasing the woman and when she sat in the taxi, they surrounded the vehicle and started firing without any warning. During the attack, Davinder Singh was seriously injured and died within a few moments," said a family member.