ETV Bharat / state

Man From Odisha's Ganjam Gives New Lease Of Life To Four Individuals After His Death In Surat

(Left) File photo of Mithun Swain and his live heart being taken to the Vende Bharat Express in Surat ( ETV Bharat )

Berhampur: Mithun Swain, may have left for heavenly abode but his death will soon give a new lease of life to four individuals. His heart, kidneys and liver will keep working but in others' bodies.

Swain's name will also be etched in history of Indian Railways as his heart was transported in the prestigious Vande Bharat Express, a first in the country. A resident of Kalakhar village under Badagada police station in Sorada block of Odisha's Ganjam district, Swain worked at a textile factory in Surat, Gujarat and fell critically ill on July 27.

He was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to government hospital where doctors declared him 'brain dead' on July 29. He was 36. Amid the loss, Swain's family consented to donate his heart and other vital organs.

On Friday, his heart was safely transported from Surat to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad in Vande Bharat Express. This was the first time in the country that a live heart was transported in a train. A 'Green Corridor' was set up through the joint efforts of the Railways, Police, and medical departments, establishing a groundbreaking precedent for time-sensitive organ transport.

The loss of the family's sole breadwinner has come as a rude shock for his wife and four-year-old son. Swain's parents are deceased. His elder brother fell mentally ill and ran away from and has been missing since. His family and relatives went to Surat to perform his last rites and are now back home which will always miss Swain.