Man From Odisha's Ganjam Gives New Lease Of Life To Four Individuals After His Death In Surat
In a first, the live heart of Mithun Swain was transported in Vande Bharat Express from Surat to Ahmedabad, reports Samir Kumar Acharya.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
Berhampur: Mithun Swain, may have left for heavenly abode but his death will soon give a new lease of life to four individuals. His heart, kidneys and liver will keep working but in others' bodies.
Swain's name will also be etched in history of Indian Railways as his heart was transported in the prestigious Vande Bharat Express, a first in the country. A resident of Kalakhar village under Badagada police station in Sorada block of Odisha's Ganjam district, Swain worked at a textile factory in Surat, Gujarat and fell critically ill on July 27.
He was rushed to a private hospital and then shifted to government hospital where doctors declared him 'brain dead' on July 29. He was 36. Amid the loss, Swain's family consented to donate his heart and other vital organs.
On Friday, his heart was safely transported from Surat to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad in Vande Bharat Express. This was the first time in the country that a live heart was transported in a train. A 'Green Corridor' was set up through the joint efforts of the Railways, Police, and medical departments, establishing a groundbreaking precedent for time-sensitive organ transport.
The loss of the family's sole breadwinner has come as a rude shock for his wife and four-year-old son. Swain's parents are deceased. His elder brother fell mentally ill and ran away from and has been missing since. His family and relatives went to Surat to perform his last rites and are now back home which will always miss Swain.
Around 70 to 80 people from Swain's village also work in Surat, and his sudden demise has left everyone deeply saddened. Swain's cousin, Chitrasen said, "His mother passed away a year ago, and he had come home then. He was supposed to return for her first death anniversary, but everything came to an end before that."
Swain's younger brother, Sanatan said, "On July 27, one side of my brother's body suddenly stopped working. We admitted him to a private hospital, but after treatment, the doctors informed us he wouldn't survive and suggested we donate his organs. On July 29, the decision was made to donate four of his vital organs, including his heart, kidneys, and liver."
Unable to hold back his tears, Sanatan said, "Today, my brother is no longer here. Thinking about it brings immense pain, but knowing that his four vital organs will be transplanted into others makes us equally proud. His organs will live on in someone else's body, giving them new life. He will live through them".
Mithun's brother-in-law, Raja Swain said, "After his demise, my sister and nephew are left completely alone. Their financial backbone is broken. I hope they are given some financial assistance by the government."
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