Man Shot Over Old Rivalry In Kota, Assailants On The Run

Kota: A man was injured after being shot by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan's Kota, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in front of Karni Palace in the Borkheda police station area late Tuesday night, they said.

According to police, the injured, identified as Danish, a resident of Jaora in Madhya Pradesh, had come to Kota to attend a wedding. The accused, also believed to be from Madhya Pradesh, allegedly targeted him due to an old rivalry and fled the spot after opening fire.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ramkishan Bairwa of Borkheda police station stated that the police control room received information about the incident around 12:30 AM. "Danish was rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the accused escaped from the scene along with their vehicle," he said.

Police officials said the assailants arrived in a car and opened fire after spotting Danish outside. He sustained two bullet injuries to his waist. The exact number of rounds fired is yet to be ascertained and remains under investigation.