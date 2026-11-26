ETV Bharat / state

Man From Bihar Sentenced To Double Life Imprisonment For Murder Of Elderly Couple, Theft Of Gold Ornaments In Tamil Nadu's Salem

File photo of Santosh Kumar ( ETV Bharat )

Salem: The Salem Mahila Court in Tamil Nadu recently sentenced a man from Bihar to double life imprisonment for killing an elderly couple and stealing their gold jewelry at Jagir Ammapalayam.

The case dates back to May 11, 2025 when an elderly couple Bhaskaran (70) and Vidhya (65) who ran a grocery store in Jagir Ammapalayam under Suramangalam police station in Salem city, were attacked and murdered inside their home. Approximately 10 sovereigns (80 grams) of gold jewelry were also stolen from them.

Police, during investigation, discovered that the elderly couple was murdered for their gold jewellery. The police registered a case (Crime no 288/25) under sections 103 and 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and analyzed footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the house where the crime was committed. The police then identified the accused as Santosh Kumar (33), a native of Bihar who had been working as a tile-layer in the same area. Kumar was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to attacking and murdering the couple to resolve his personal debt issues by stealing their gold jewelry.