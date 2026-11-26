Man From Bihar Sentenced To Double Life Imprisonment For Murder Of Elderly Couple, Theft Of Gold Ornaments In Tamil Nadu's Salem
The convict, Santosh Kumar, had been working as a tile-layer and had confessed to have committed the crime to settle his debts.
Published : November 26, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Salem: The Salem Mahila Court in Tamil Nadu recently sentenced a man from Bihar to double life imprisonment for killing an elderly couple and stealing their gold jewelry at Jagir Ammapalayam.
The case dates back to May 11, 2025 when an elderly couple Bhaskaran (70) and Vidhya (65) who ran a grocery store in Jagir Ammapalayam under Suramangalam police station in Salem city, were attacked and murdered inside their home. Approximately 10 sovereigns (80 grams) of gold jewelry were also stolen from them.
Police, during investigation, discovered that the elderly couple was murdered for their gold jewellery. The police registered a case (Crime no 288/25) under sections 103 and 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and analyzed footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity of the house where the crime was committed.
The police then identified the accused as Santosh Kumar (33), a native of Bihar who had been working as a tile-layer in the same area. Kumar was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed to attacking and murdering the couple to resolve his personal debt issues by stealing their gold jewelry.
#SalemCityPolice #conviction சேலம் மாநகரில் கடந்த ஆண்டு கொலைசெய்து நகைகளை கொள்ளையடித்து சென்றவருக்கு இரட்டை ஆயுள்தண்டனை மற்றும் அபராதம். https://t.co/Gta2CzHAFH— salemcitypolice (@Salemcitypolice) November 25, 2026
Kumar was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody at the Salem Central Prison. As Kumar hails from a different state, the police under the guidance of Salem City Police Commissioner AG Babu and the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and the Assistant Commissioner of Police ensured that he remained in custody without the possibility of bail.
The case was heard at the Salem Mahila Court, where the police submitted the relevant case files within the stipulated timeframe. Delivering its verdict, the Salem Mahila Court sentenced Kumar, to double life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on him. Babu commended the police officers for their efforts in securing a swift conviction and sentencing in the case.
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