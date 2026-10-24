Man From Bihar Dies After Being Hit By Car, Dragged For 100 Metres In Karnataka's Bengaluru
Sources said the victim, Ranjit Kumar Sahu, sustained severe injuries on various parts of his body and succumbed during treatment at a hospital.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man from Bihar died after being hit by a car and getting dragged for around 100 metres in Bengaluru.
The incident occurred around midnight on October 21 at Pragathi Nagar within Electronic City police station. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Kumar Sahu, a native of Bihar. Police said a case has been registered against unidentified individuals based on a complaint filed by Ranjit's friend Nitish Mukhiya and investigation into the incident is on.
Sources said Ranjit worked as a cook at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in BTM Layout. He sustained severe injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madiwala. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night, police said.
Ranjit had been to Electronic City to celebrate Dasara. After celebrating with friends, he was walking with them towards the home of the complainant’s elder brother in Pragathi Nagar, Electronic City. While they were crossing the road, a white compact sedan car allegedly approached at high speed. When Ranjit and his friends signalled the driver to slow down, the occupants of the car reportedly became angry, took a U-turn and returned to confront them, the complaint stated.
Following an altercation, Nitish alerted other friends, who arrived at the spot. A heated exchange reportedly broke out between the two groups. The occupants of the car then allegedly attempted to run the vehicle into the group. While the others managed to move aside, Ranjit was hit by the car.
The car allegedly ran over Ranjit's legs and dragged him for nearly 100 metres before the occupants abandoned him in the middle of the Hosur service road and fled the spot, stated the complaint.
Ranjit suffered serious injuries to his head, chest, right leg and other parts of his body. The Electronics City police have registered a case against unidentified persons based on the complaint and launched an investigation to identify those involved, police said.
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