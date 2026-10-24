ETV Bharat / state

Man From Bihar Dies After Being Hit By Car, Dragged For 100 Metres In Karnataka's Bengaluru

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old man from Bihar died after being hit by a car and getting dragged for around 100 metres in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred around midnight on October 21 at Pragathi Nagar within Electronic City police station. The deceased was identified as Ranjit Kumar Sahu, a native of Bihar. Police said a case has been registered against unidentified individuals based on a complaint filed by Ranjit's friend Nitish Mukhiya and investigation into the incident is on.

Sources said Ranjit worked as a cook at a paying guest (PG) accommodation in BTM Layout. He sustained severe injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Madiwala. However, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night, police said. Ranjit had been to Electronic City to celebrate Dasara. After celebrating with friends, he was walking with them towards the home of the complainant’s elder brother in Pragathi Nagar, Electronic City. While they were crossing the road, a white compact sedan car allegedly approached at high speed. When Ranjit and his friends signalled the driver to slow down, the occupants of the car reportedly became angry, took a U-turn and returned to confront them, the complaint stated.