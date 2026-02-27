ETV Bharat / state

Man From Bihar, Couple From Odisha's Angul Arrested In Multi-Crore Online Investment Fraud Cases

By Pradip Kumar Das

Cuttack: The Cyber Crime wing of the Odisha Police arrested three persons, including a couple from Angul and a man from Bihar, in two separate online investment fraud cases involving a combined amount of Rs. 3.61 crore.

In the first case, registered at the Crime Branch Cyber police station on March 28, 2025, a victim was duped of Rs. 2,06,07,500 through a fake trading platform. According to officials, the fraud began on December 23, 2024, when the complainant was contacted on WhatsApp and automatically added to a group where fraudsters posed as fund manager and provided stock market tips and NIFTY analysis.

Acting on their instructions, the victim transferred the money in 54 transactions from three bank accounts to five different accounts between December 23, 2024 and March 24, 2025. When he attempted to withdraw the funds, the fraudsters refused on various pretexts, prompting him to lodge an FIR.