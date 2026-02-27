Man From Bihar, Couple From Odisha's Angul Arrested In Multi-Crore Online Investment Fraud Cases
The victims were lured by the accused through WhatsApp groups and promise of high returns on investments.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
By Pradip Kumar Das
Cuttack: The Cyber Crime wing of the Odisha Police arrested three persons, including a couple from Angul and a man from Bihar, in two separate online investment fraud cases involving a combined amount of Rs. 3.61 crore.
In the first case, registered at the Crime Branch Cyber police station on March 28, 2025, a victim was duped of Rs. 2,06,07,500 through a fake trading platform. According to officials, the fraud began on December 23, 2024, when the complainant was contacted on WhatsApp and automatically added to a group where fraudsters posed as fund manager and provided stock market tips and NIFTY analysis.
Acting on their instructions, the victim transferred the money in 54 transactions from three bank accounts to five different accounts between December 23, 2024 and March 24, 2025. When he attempted to withdraw the funds, the fraudsters refused on various pretexts, prompting him to lodge an FIR.
Based on analysis of financial transactions and digital evidence, a team led by Inspector Tapan Kumar Pradhan tracked down and arrested Prins Raj (31) of Begusarai, Bihar. Mobile phones, SIM cards and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession and he was produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Begusarai, and brought on transit remand to Odisha for forwarding to the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar.
In the second case, registered on April 19, 2025, a victim lost Rs. 1,55,66,000 after being lured through social media and added to WhatsApp groups named “Stock Market Pioneers” and “VIP IVI Service Team570”.
The fraudsters persuaded him to invest in a fictitious trading platform promising high and assured returns, following which he transferred the money from his bank account to seven different accounts in multiple transactions. The investigating team, led by Inspector Namita Kumari Sahoo, arrested Himansu Prasad Karna (35) and his wife Sailendri Karna (31) of Rajkishorepada in Angul district.
Seventeen cheque books, 10 passbooks, three mobile phones, SIM cards and other materials were seized. The couple was produced before the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar. The Crime Branch has urged citizens to remain cautious of unsolicited investment offers on social media and messaging platforms and to report cyber fraud through the 1930 helpline or at the nearest police station.
