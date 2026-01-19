ETV Bharat / state

Man Found Murdered In Panipat Home, Separated Wife Discovers Husband's Body After Sending Child Through Window

The deceased's brother, Sushil, said, "Sunil was living separately from his wife for quite some time. He was earning his livelihood through manual labour, while his wife and children lived separately. At the time of the incident, Sunil's children were at their grandmother's house, and his wife had gone to church."

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police and a forensic science lab team arrived at the scene and began their investigation.

Panipat: The body of a 39-year-old man was recovered from his house in the Saini Colony area of Haryana’s ​​Panipat. The throat of the deceased, who was identified as Sunil was slit, and blood was spread all around him.

He continued, "On Sunday afternoon, when Sunil's wife went to his house to meet him, she found her husband not responding. He also did not open despite repeated knocking. She then asked her child to enter through a window. The kid was alarmed to see Sunil lying dead in a pool of blood."

According to the police, a sickle was recovered from the crime scene. In addition, household items were scattered, and the electrical switchboard was also found broken. All these signs point towards a possible clash between Sunil and his assailants.

FSL in-charge Dr Neelam said,” Based on the preliminary investigation, the case appears to be more of a murder than a suicide. Sunil's neck was cut so deeply with a sharp-edged weapon that even the neck bone was severed. There is also a deep wound in the middle of his head. Such wounds make suicide highly unlikely, strengthening the possibility of murder."

Investigating officer Suresh said, " It appears to be a case of murder. The truth will be revealed only after the post-mortem report. We are currently investigating the matter." Meanwhile, DSP Satish Vats said, "On Sunday, the dead body of a youth named Sunil was recovered from his house in Saini Colony. We are currently investigating the case."