Minor Detained For Allegedly Killing Father In Rajasthan's Alwar
Officials say preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, identified as Rohtas, had been intoxicated for the past four days.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Alwar: A minor boy was detained for allegedly hacking his father to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at 11:30 pm on Tuesday in the Ramkripal Nagar area, under the jurisdiction of the Aravali Vihar police station.
The deceased, identified as Rohtas, worked as an e-rickshaw driver in Alwar city. Officials said that the deceased's wife had gone to attend a function at the time of the incident.
Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body of the deceased into possession. The officials also seized a blood-stained weapon allegedly used in the crime.
Aravali Vihar Station House Officer (SHO) Rameshwar Lal informed the media that the body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital. The SHO stated that the deceased's family informed the police that the deceased's minor son was seen near the scene before the incident. Following this, the police detained the minor son and began questioning him.
The SHO further said that the preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had been under the influence of alcohol for the past four days. He suspected that an argument may have occurred during the incident, leading to the minor son killing his father. The official stated that an investigation into the incident is underway.
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