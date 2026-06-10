ETV Bharat / state

Minor Detained For Allegedly Killing Father In Rajasthan's Alwar

Alwar: A minor boy was detained for allegedly hacking his father to death with a sharp-edged weapon in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place at 11:30 pm on Tuesday in the Ramkripal Nagar area, under the jurisdiction of the Aravali Vihar police station.

The deceased, identified as Rohtas, worked as an e-rickshaw driver in Alwar city. Officials said that the deceased's wife had gone to attend a function at the time of the incident.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took the body of the deceased into possession. The officials also seized a blood-stained weapon allegedly used in the crime.