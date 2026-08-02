Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Gurugram; Wife Detained
The family of Sanjeev Yadav, from Mohali, alleged that there had been a longstanding dispute between the couple, and the wife asked for a divorce.
Published : August 2, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Gurugram: A 36-year-old man working at a private company in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Surat Nagar area, police said on Sunday. Police are not ruling out the possibility of suicide.
The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Yadav, hailing from Punjab's Amritsar, who worked as an associate operator at the multinational company Denso, police said. His wife, Manpreet Kaur and their seven-year-old son were present in the house at the time of the incident.
Meanwhile, Manpreet has been detained for questioning by police following allegations by Sanjeev's family that she was behind the incident.
Police said the incident occurred on Thursday and Manpreet had informed both her parents and in-laws about it. The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy, the final report of which is awaited.
Sanjeev's family claims that his seven-year-old son was recording a video on a mobile phone during the incident. In the video, the child is heard telling his grandfather that his father is hanging, while his mother is heard calling out to get him down. The video has now become a crucial part of the investigation.
Sanjeev's sister Kiran alleged that there had been a long-standing dispute between her brother and Manpreet,0 who had even demanded a divorce recently. She maintains that Sanjeev would not have committed suicide and insists that the entire matter requires an impartial investigation.
Sanjeev's father, Ramsevak Yadav, claimed that the death was not a standard case of suicide as there were no marks on the body suggesting the same.
Police said Manpreet is from Ambala and the duo got acquainted while working at Denso. Their friendship blossomed into love, and they married on April 29, 2018. Manpreet quit her job following the birth of their son in 2019.
Investigating officer Mahendra Singh said call detail records (CDRs), digital evidence, and other proofs are being examined. "The matter is being investigated from every angle, and further action will be taken based on the autopsy report," he added.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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