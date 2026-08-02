ETV Bharat / state

Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Gurugram; Wife Detained

Gurugram: A 36-year-old man working at a private company in Gurugram was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Surat Nagar area, police said on Sunday. Police are not ruling out the possibility of suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Yadav, hailing from Punjab's Amritsar, who worked as an associate operator at the multinational company Denso, police said. His wife, Manpreet Kaur and their seven-year-old son were present in the house at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Manpreet has been detained for questioning by police following allegations by Sanjeev's family that she was behind the incident.

Police said the incident occurred on Thursday and Manpreet had informed both her parents and in-laws about it. The body was handed over to the family following the autopsy, the final report of which is awaited.

Sanjeev's family claims that his seven-year-old son was recording a video on a mobile phone during the incident. In the video, the child is heard telling his grandfather that his father is hanging, while his mother is heard calling out to get him down. The video has now become a crucial part of the investigation.

Sanjeev's sister Kiran alleged that there had been a long-standing dispute between her brother and Manpreet,0 who had even demanded a divorce recently. She maintains that Sanjeev would not have committed suicide and insists that the entire matter requires an impartial investigation.