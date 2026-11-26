Man Found Dead in Locked Room in Southeast Delhi After Not Stepping Out for Two Days
Police are trying to contact the deceased’s family members and gather details about his personal circumstances.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2026 at 2:14 PM IST
New Delhi: A man was found dead inside a locked room at a house in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area after he had not been seen stepping out for two days, police said on Thursday.
The body was recovered from a house in the Chungi Number 2 locality after police received a PCR call in the morning reporting that the man had remained inside his room for the past two days.
A police team rushed to the spot and got the room opened, only to find the man lying dead inside, a senior police officer said. The body was taken into possession and sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Police are also trying to contact the deceased’s family members and gather details about his personal circumstances.
Preliminary investigation did not suggest that it was a case of murder, the officer said. However, the exact cause and circumstances of the man’s death would be established after the post-mortem examination, he added.
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