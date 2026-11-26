ETV Bharat / state

Man Found Dead in Locked Room in Southeast Delhi After Not Stepping Out for Two Days

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A man was found dead inside a locked room at a house in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area after he had not been seen stepping out for two days, police said on Thursday.

The body was recovered from a house in the Chungi Number 2 locality after police received a PCR call in the morning reporting that the man had remained inside his room for the past two days.

A police team rushed to the spot and got the room opened, only to find the man lying dead inside, a senior police officer said. The body was taken into possession and sent to a hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. Police are also trying to contact the deceased’s family members and gather details about his personal circumstances.