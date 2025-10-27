ETV Bharat / state

Thane Bullion Trader's Employee Who Fled With Rs 1 Crore Caught On Train In Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, Probe On

Chitrakoot: In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday arrested a person from a train here in Uttar Pradesh on charges of fleeing with Rs one crore cash given by his employer for purchase of gold.

Accused Kishore Mistry, a resident of Gopalpur village in West Bengal's Bardhaman district, was caught at Manikpur Junction Railway Station from S4 coach of the Mumbai-Howrah Express. Police recovered over Rs 80 lakh cash from his possession.

GRP Superintendent Vipul Srivastava said, "For the last 23 years, accused Kishore had been working with one Bankim, son of Bhuvan Samant, a bullion trader from Thane. Kishore's job was to design gold jewellery."

On October 23, Bankim had given Kishore Rs one crore in cash to buy gold. However, Kishore did not return and soon switched off his phone, raising suspicion. Realising something was wrong, the trader lodged a complaint at LT Marg Police Station in Mumbai.

During investigation, it was found that Kishore checked into a hotel in Shirdi the next morning, claiming he was visiting the temple. CCTV footage helped police trace him there. Further probe revealed that Kishore had called his wife from the mobile phone of a hotel staff member, which became a crucial lead for police teams tracking his movement.