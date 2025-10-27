Thane Bullion Trader's Employee Who Fled With Rs 1 Crore Caught On Train In Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, Probe On
An employee of a bullion trader in Maharashtra fled with Rs one crore meant for gold purchase. He was arrested from a train in Chitrakoot.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 8:43 AM IST
Chitrakoot: In a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Sunday arrested a person from a train here in Uttar Pradesh on charges of fleeing with Rs one crore cash given by his employer for purchase of gold.
Accused Kishore Mistry, a resident of Gopalpur village in West Bengal's Bardhaman district, was caught at Manikpur Junction Railway Station from S4 coach of the Mumbai-Howrah Express. Police recovered over Rs 80 lakh cash from his possession.
GRP Superintendent Vipul Srivastava said, "For the last 23 years, accused Kishore had been working with one Bankim, son of Bhuvan Samant, a bullion trader from Thane. Kishore's job was to design gold jewellery."
On October 23, Bankim had given Kishore Rs one crore in cash to buy gold. However, Kishore did not return and soon switched off his phone, raising suspicion. Realising something was wrong, the trader lodged a complaint at LT Marg Police Station in Mumbai.
During investigation, it was found that Kishore checked into a hotel in Shirdi the next morning, claiming he was visiting the temple. CCTV footage helped police trace him there. Further probe revealed that Kishore had called his wife from the mobile phone of a hotel staff member, which became a crucial lead for police teams tracking his movement.
The accused then travelled from Shirdi to Nashik by bus, and from there boarded the Mumbai-Howrah Mail train for his home state West Bengal. Immediately, police teams from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh were alerted to monitor the train and its route.
When the train reached Manikpur Railway Station in Chitrakoot, Inspector Veer Singh, Station House Officer of GRP Manikpur, along with the RPF team, searched the train. Kishore's behaviour during inspection in S4 coach raised suspicion, following which he was detained for questioning. After interrogation, he revealed his identity and confessed to the crime.
Police recovered Rs 80,01,500 in cash from his possession. Efforts are underway to trace and recover the remaining Rs 20 lakh.
Jhansi section's GRP CO Salim Khan has applauded the swift coordination of Chitrakoot police in cracking the case within 48 hours. The recovered cash and documents have been handed over to a team from LT Marg Police Station for further investigation.
Meanwhile, confusion prevailed when two police teams, one from Crime Branch and other from a different unit, from Maharashtra reached Manikpur to take custody of the accused. While both team carried documents, owing to procedural discrepancies and incomplete paperwork, the Crime Branch team had to return empty-handed, sources said.
Also Read:
1. Bullion Trader Absconds With Gold, Silver, Cash Worth Rs 15 Crore In Jodhpur, Search Underway
2. Reel To Real: Brides Drug Husbands, In-Laws And Flee With Valuables On 'Karva Chauth' In UP's Aligarh