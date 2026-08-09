Man Molests Woman, Flees With Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh In Himachal's Mandi
A man rapes a woman after breaking into a house in the Harabag area of Mandi district and steals jewellery worth rupees 5 lakh.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Mandi: A woman in the Harabag area of Mandi district was allegedly raped by a man who fled with gold jewellery after breaking into her house, police said on Sunday
The incident occurred within the Sundernagar Police Station limits. Following the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused and are searching for him.
In her complaint, the woman stated that a man barged into her home on the intervening night of August 3 and 4 and forcibly raped her in the room. She further alleged that the accused threatened to kill her and her husband.
In her complaint with the police, the woman has alleged that the accused stole gold jewellery from a cupboard in her home which had an estimated value of around five lakh rupees. According to police, their probe was also focused on the theft allegation as well.
Sundernagar DSP Bharat Bhushan said that a case has been registered against the accused based on the woman's complaint. "The police are investigating every aspect of the case, and further action will be taken based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation." According to police, besides registering the complaint of the woman, they are more particularly looking at the aspect of criminal intimidation.
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