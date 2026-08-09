ETV Bharat / state

Man Molests Woman, Flees With Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh In Himachal's Mandi

Mandi: A woman in the Harabag area of ​​Mandi district was allegedly raped by a man who fled with gold jewellery after breaking into her house, police said on Sunday

The incident occurred within the Sundernagar Police Station limits. Following the woman's complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused and are searching for him.

In her complaint, the woman stated that a man barged into her home on the intervening night of August 3 and 4 and forcibly raped her in the room. She further alleged that the accused threatened to kill her and her husband.