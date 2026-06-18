ETV Bharat / state

Madhya Pradesh: Man Finds Love At The Age Of 60, Ties Nuptial Knot ​

Ghanshyam Meena, resident of an MP village, finds love at the age of 60 and gets married with Gaura Bai Meena, of Rajasthan ( ETV Bharat )

Sheopur: They first met in a temple and love thrived between them. After their chance meeting, Ghanshyam Meena, a 60-year-old resident of Chhota Kheda village of Madhya Pradesh, knew Gaura Meena, a native of the Baran district in Rajasthan, would be the companion of his life.

Ghanshyam first met Gaura at the Ramgarh Mata Temple in Rajasthan, and after their conversation dragged on, they shared struggles of living alone. Both had lost their spouses and only 15 days after they met they decided to marry.

Gaura said that she had lost her husband, Rampal Meena, who passed away four years ago. She said that it was the beginning of the most difficult phase of her life as she battled abuse by her family members.

She said that she found “neither respect nor a sense of belonging among the very people” she considered her family. “I was emotionally shattered by harassment from my daughter-in-law, taunts from relatives, and constant domestic disputes. There came a time when there was no one left to listen to my troubles. It was during this period that I met Ghanshyam, who offered me support and hope of new life,” she said.