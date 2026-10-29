ETV Bharat / state

Man Fights Off Leopard To Save Mother In Madhya Pradesh

Sanoj Batti, 32, who saved his mother from leopard attack in Madhya Pradesh, at a hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Chhindwara: A 32-year-old man wrestled with a leopard for nearly 30 minutes to save his mother from an attack in the Sanwari forest range of Madhya Pradesh. He also managed to force the animal to flee.

The incident took place on Wednesday in the Mujawar Mal area after Geeta Batti (50) returned home from grazing her livestock.

"There is a shed for goats about 100 meters away from our house. As soon as I stepped out after tying a goat inside, a leopard suddenly attacked me. Hearing my cries, my son Sanoj Batti rushed to save me and confronted the leopard," she said from her hospital bed.

Geeta said that her son engaged the wild animal without fearing for his life and freed her from the animal’s grip.

Geeta Batti, 50, at a hospital (ETV Bharat)

“The harrowing struggle lasted for nearly 30 minutes. Sanoj’s effort prompted the leopard to turn its aggression directly onto him. After injuring him, the leopard finally fled to the forest, carrying one of our goats with it,” she said.

Both mother and son sustained injuries during the encounter and were rushed to the District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing medical treatment.