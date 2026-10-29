Man Fights Off Leopard To Save Mother In Madhya Pradesh
The 32-year-old Sanoj fought a leopard for 30 minutes to save his mother after the animal attacked her outside home in Chhindwara, reports Mahendra Rai
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
Chhindwara: A 32-year-old man wrestled with a leopard for nearly 30 minutes to save his mother from an attack in the Sanwari forest range of Madhya Pradesh. He also managed to force the animal to flee.
The incident took place on Wednesday in the Mujawar Mal area after Geeta Batti (50) returned home from grazing her livestock.
"There is a shed for goats about 100 meters away from our house. As soon as I stepped out after tying a goat inside, a leopard suddenly attacked me. Hearing my cries, my son Sanoj Batti rushed to save me and confronted the leopard," she said from her hospital bed.
Geeta said that her son engaged the wild animal without fearing for his life and freed her from the animal’s grip.
“The harrowing struggle lasted for nearly 30 minutes. Sanoj’s effort prompted the leopard to turn its aggression directly onto him. After injuring him, the leopard finally fled to the forest, carrying one of our goats with it,” she said.
Both mother and son sustained injuries during the encounter and were rushed to the District Hospital, where they are currently undergoing medical treatment.
Meanwhile, local Forest Department officials visited the victims at the hospital to evaluate their condition and coordinate relief efforts.
“The mother was leaving after tethering her goats when a leopard appeared. The leopard attacked both the mother and her son, injured two goats, and carried one away,” said Range Officer Himanshu Vishwakarma.
He said that Geeta’s younger son alerted the Forest Department immediately after the attack took place. “Emergency teams arrived at the village soon after the alert was received. But the animal had already fled the scene,” Vishwakarma said.
The officer assured that the Forest Department would provide all possible help and assistance to manage the treatment and ensure their safety.
“Both victims are currently receiving treatment at the District Hospital. Immediate financial assistance has been provided, and the Forest Department will cover all medical expenses as well,” Vishwakarma added. “Furthermore, compensation for the goats that were killed will also be provided, subject to approval by the Panchayat.”
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