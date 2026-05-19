Man, Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha's Berhampur; Six Detained
Officials said the attack was linked to a previous rivalry between two groups, while efforts are underway to arrest the main accused.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Berhampur: At least six people were detained in connection with the brutal assault on a youth and his female friend in Odisha’s Berhampur, police officials said on Tuesday. The incident, which took place on Giri Road on Monday night, came to light after a video of the assault started circulating on social media. Police officials said efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused.
Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvana Vivek M said preliminary investigation indicated that the attack stemmed from previous enmity between the victim and the accused group. A case has been registered at the Berhampur Town Police Station.
The victim man was allegedly attacked while having snacks with his female friend at Giri Road. According to police and family members, a group of youths first engaged in an argument with him before starting a violent assault using sticks. He then fell to the ground during the attack, while the assailants continued assaulting him. His female friend also tried to intervene and rescue him, but was allegedly attacked during the incident.
The attackers later fled, leaving both injured on the roadside. Locals shifted the duo to Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital for treatment.
The victim man’s family alleged that the attack was linked to an ongoing rivalry between two groups since 2023-24. His mother claimed that her son had earlier received threats from some youths and that police had been informed about the matter. She also alleged that several persons, including individuals identified as Dinesh, Mogli and Ashish, were involved in the attack.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident and criticised the BJP government over the law-and-order situation in the state. In a post on X, Patnaik described the assault as “inhuman” and said such incidents were creating fear among people in Odisha.
“Odisha is witnessing the terrifying spectacle of anarchy; it doesn't feel like BJP rule, but rather that goondaraj is rampant. The sight of a young man and women being brutally beaten to near death in broad daylight on Brahmapur's beach road is utterly inhuman. It has terrified and shaken the entire people of Odisha,” Patnaik said.
“Due to the appalling breakdown of law and order and goondaraj rule, Odisha is being condemned across the country. The BJP government must stop shielding criminals. Immediately take the strictest possible action against the guilty and ensure the safety of ordinary people,” the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President said.
Responding to Patnaik’s remarks, Aska MLA Saroj Padhi said the incident was a “personal rivalry” case and accused the previous BJD government of encouraging criminal elements during its tenure. He said strict action would be taken against those involved in criminal activities.
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