ETV Bharat / state

Man, Female Friend Assaulted In Public In Odisha's Berhampur; Six Detained

Berhampur: At least six people were detained in connection with the brutal assault on a youth and his female friend in Odisha’s Berhampur, police officials said on Tuesday. The incident, which took place on Giri Road on Monday night, came to light after a video of the assault started circulating on social media. Police officials said efforts are underway to apprehend the main accused.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarvana Vivek M said preliminary investigation indicated that the attack stemmed from previous enmity between the victim and the accused group. A case has been registered at the Berhampur Town Police Station.

The victim man was allegedly attacked while having snacks with his female friend at Giri Road. According to police and family members, a group of youths first engaged in an argument with him before starting a violent assault using sticks. He then fell to the ground during the attack, while the assailants continued assaulting him. His female friend also tried to intervene and rescue him, but was allegedly attacked during the incident.

The attackers later fled, leaving both injured on the roadside. Locals shifted the duo to Maharaja Krishna Chandra Gajapati (MKCG) Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The victim man’s family alleged that the attack was linked to an ongoing rivalry between two groups since 2023-24. His mother claimed that her son had earlier received threats from some youths and that police had been informed about the matter. She also alleged that several persons, including individuals identified as Dinesh, Mogli and Ashish, were involved in the attack.