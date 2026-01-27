ETV Bharat / state

Man Fakes Suicide Pact, Murders Woman To Hide Affairs From Wife In Kerala’s Kozhikode

Kozhikode: In a chilling turn of events, the Elathur police in Kerala’s Kozhikode have confirmed that the death of a 26-year-old woman, who was found hanging at a workshop in Malikadavu, was a meticulously planned murder, police said on Tuesday.

The police officials said that the investigation revealed that the accused, identified as 36-year-old Vaishakhan, a married man who lives with his family, allegedly lured the woman to his workshop under the pretext of a suicide pact, only to murder her to end their relationship. Following a detailed interrogation, Vaishakhan was taken into custody and subsequently arrested after he confessed to the crime.

T.K. Ashraf, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode Town, while briefing the media, said that the accused was driven by the fear that his wife would eventually discover the affair, which prompted him to orchestrate the killing. The ACP further said that Vaishakhan had attempted to destroy CCTV footage at the scene to mislead the investigation, but the police successfully retrieved the data, which became a cornerstone of the evidence.

The brutal incident occurred on Saturday, January 24, around noon at the workshop owned by the accused. According to the police, Vaishakhan summoned the woman, who is also a distant relative, to the location and convinced her that they could no longer continue their relationship due to mounting social pressure.

He allegedly manipulated her by claiming he could not live without her and suggested they end their lives together in a "death pact." Under this deception, they both placed nooses around their necks while standing on separate stools.