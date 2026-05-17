Man Fakes Death, Kills Friend To Evade Loan Payment In Maharashtra; Arrested
Omprakash Khotele was on the run for nine months after he allegedly murdered his friend as part of a chilling plot to fake his death.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Gondia: Police in Amgaon in Maharashtra's Gondia district have solved a complicated murder mystery and arrested a 28-year-old man for faking his own death and allegedly killing his friend to evade a loan payment of Rs five lakh.
According to police, the case came to light when the victim's brother grew suspicious after he went missing and filed a police complaint, prompting investigations that eventually led to the unravelling of the mystery behind his death.
The accused, Omprakash Khotele (28), a resident of Dongargaon in Deori taluka in Gondia, had taken a loan of around Rs five lakh from Urban Bank in Deori to start a poultry farm business. However, he suffered losses and went into immense mental stress. To evade loan repayment, he hatched a conspiracy to fake his own death.
Police said Omprakash targeted his friend, Chandrakumar Shrikrishna Sarate (46), a resident of his own village. On August 28, 2025, he arrived at Chandrakumar's house at 11:30 pm, and pretending to have an urgent matter, took the latter on his two-wheeler to a secluded place near the Bahmani railway tracks.
Investigation revealed that Omprakash forced Chandrakumar to drink alcohol. Once Chandrakumar became intoxicated, the accused strangled him to death using a scarf at around 4:30 am. After killing him, Omprakash dressed the body in his own clothes and placed his Aadhaar card and ATM card in his pocket to mislead bank and the police into believing that the accused had died in a railway accident. In reality, he had abandoned his two-wheeler near the Brahmani railway tracks and fled in the darkness.
Due to Omprakash's chilling plot, he remained dead for the world for the last nine months. Police said, his objective was to get his bank loan written off following his reported death. However, Chandrakumar's brother, Ramesh Shrikrishna Sarate (43), grew suspicious and filed a missing person's complaint at the Amgaon police station.
Subsequently, through a technical investigation, examination of evidence, and tracing various leads, police made a major breakthrough. It was revealed that the person who died was Chandrakumar and not Omprakash. Police later arrested Omprakash on charges of murder.
Tirupati Rane, police inspector, Amgaon police station said based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother at Amgaon police station, the accused was arrested and he is currently being interrogated.
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