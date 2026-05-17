ETV Bharat / state

Man Fakes Death, Kills Friend To Evade Loan Payment In Maharashtra; Arrested

Gondia: Police in Amgaon in Maharashtra's Gondia district have solved a complicated murder mystery and arrested a 28-year-old man for faking his own death and allegedly killing his friend to evade a loan payment of Rs five lakh.

According to police, the case came to light when the victim's brother grew suspicious after he went missing and filed a police complaint, prompting investigations that eventually led to the unravelling of the mystery behind his death.

The accused, Omprakash Khotele (28), a resident of Dongargaon in Deori taluka in Gondia, had taken a loan of around Rs five lakh from Urban Bank in Deori to start a poultry farm business. However, he suffered losses and went into immense mental stress. To evade loan repayment, he hatched a conspiracy to fake his own death.

Police said Omprakash targeted his friend, Chandrakumar Shrikrishna Sarate (46), a resident of his own village. On August 28, 2025, he arrived at Chandrakumar's house at 11:30 pm, and pretending to have an urgent matter, took the latter on his two-wheeler to a secluded place near the Bahmani railway tracks.