Man Ends Life With Three Minor Daughters In Bihar's Muzaffarpur; Financial Stress Behind Tragedy, Say Villagers

Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man from Navalpur Mishrauliya village under Sakra police station limits of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district allegedly died by suicide on Sunday night after attempting to hang himself and his five children, owing to severe financial stress. As per officials, four members of the family including the man and his three minor daughters (aged 11, 9 and 7 years) have died in the incident while his two sons somehow managed to escape.

According to villagers, the incident took place late on Sunday night and came to light after the victim's two sons, also minors (aged 6 and 4 years), escaped and raised an alarm. Villagers soon rushed to the spot and informed Sakra police.

Following an on-spot investigation, the bodies of the father and his three daughters were recovered and sent for post-mortem. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence from the spot.

Police said preliminary findings suggest the family was facing serious financial difficulties, as the victim, the head of the family, was unemployed. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," said a senior official of Sakra police station.

Villagers said the victim had been under severe stress after his wife died in January earlier this year, following which the responsibility of raising the children fell entirely on him. "He had been going through severe financial difficulties and family stress for some time. His wife died in January this year, after which the entire responsibility of the family fell on him," said Ramashish, a villager.