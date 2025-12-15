Man Ends Life With Three Minor Daughters In Bihar's Muzaffarpur; Financial Stress Behind Tragedy, Say Villagers
Panic gripped Navalpur Mishrauliya village after four members of a family including a man and his three minor daughters were found hanging in their house.
Published : December 15, 2025 at 12:09 PM IST
Muzaffarpur: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man from Navalpur Mishrauliya village under Sakra police station limits of Bihar's Muzaffarpur district allegedly died by suicide on Sunday night after attempting to hang himself and his five children, owing to severe financial stress. As per officials, four members of the family including the man and his three minor daughters (aged 11, 9 and 7 years) have died in the incident while his two sons somehow managed to escape.
According to villagers, the incident took place late on Sunday night and came to light after the victim's two sons, also minors (aged 6 and 4 years), escaped and raised an alarm. Villagers soon rushed to the spot and informed Sakra police.
Following an on-spot investigation, the bodies of the father and his three daughters were recovered and sent for post-mortem. A forensic team was also called to collect evidence from the spot.
Police said preliminary findings suggest the family was facing serious financial difficulties, as the victim, the head of the family, was unemployed. "Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide," said a senior official of Sakra police station.
Villagers said the victim had been under severe stress after his wife died in January earlier this year, following which the responsibility of raising the children fell entirely on him. "He had been going through severe financial difficulties and family stress for some time. His wife died in January this year, after which the entire responsibility of the family fell on him," said Ramashish, a villager.
Meanwhile, the uncle of deceased said, "When we woke up around 4 AM, we saw the children crying. The boys said, 'Grandpa, dad, sister have hanged themselves'."
Police said the matter is being investigated from all angles. Further details are awaited.
DISCLAIMER: Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Read More:
1. Pune: 65-year-old man fakes his death by killing acquaintance to elope with lover
2. 'Have Cried A Lot...': Kanpur Constable's Last Video Surfaces On Social Media After He Dies By Suicide