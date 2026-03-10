ETV Bharat / state

Man Dupes 8,500 People In Rajasthan, Arrested From Bihar

Kota: Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man, who allegedly defrauded 8,500 people across the state through a fake company, from Bihar, officials said.

The arrest was made around four months after the fraud surfaced. Tracing the accused became a challenge for the police as he gave false names and addresses to his co-workers. Inspector General of Police, Kota had even announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about him.

SP Tejaswini Gautam said information was collected about the accused from various sources and with constable Farsaram's tireless efforts, he was finally arrested. "The constable initiated action based on fingerprints collected at the scene, analysed digital data and, after considerable effort, ascertained his name and address. The accused was identified as Kumar Sanu (25) alias Deepak Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Khagaria area. Following this, police started gathering additional information about him," the SP said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dilip Saini said based on information collected by constable Farsaram, police searched the accused in Bihar. Under the leadership of Station House Officer Ramesh Kaviya, the accused was arrested from a hotel in Bhagalpur, where he was hiding with his wife. A total of Rs 1,88,500 in cash, fake Aadhaar cards and e-job cards were recovered from him. Also, a car was seized, he added.