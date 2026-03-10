Man Dupes 8,500 People In Rajasthan, Arrested From Bihar
Police raided a hotel in Bihar's Bhagalpur and arrested the accused. Over Rs one lakh in cash, fake documents and a car were recovered
Published : March 10, 2026 at 8:07 PM IST
Kota: Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old man, who allegedly defrauded 8,500 people across the state through a fake company, from Bihar, officials said.
The arrest was made around four months after the fraud surfaced. Tracing the accused became a challenge for the police as he gave false names and addresses to his co-workers. Inspector General of Police, Kota had even announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for providing information about him.
SP Tejaswini Gautam said information was collected about the accused from various sources and with constable Farsaram's tireless efforts, he was finally arrested. "The constable initiated action based on fingerprints collected at the scene, analysed digital data and, after considerable effort, ascertained his name and address. The accused was identified as Kumar Sanu (25) alias Deepak Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Khagaria area. Following this, police started gathering additional information about him," the SP said.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dilip Saini said based on information collected by constable Farsaram, police searched the accused in Bihar. Under the leadership of Station House Officer Ramesh Kaviya, the accused was arrested from a hotel in Bhagalpur, where he was hiding with his wife. A total of Rs 1,88,500 in cash, fake Aadhaar cards and e-job cards were recovered from him. Also, a car was seized, he added.
The ASP said that Sanu has committed crimes across the country, including Darbhanga in Bihar, Ranchi in Jharkhand, Durg in Chhattisgarh, Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bikaner in Rajasthan, and Indore in Madhya Pradesh. He defrauded women by promising them jobs of weaving pearl necklaces and sweaters. In Kota, the accused lured people with the promise of preparing Braille study materials, he added.
ASP Saini said a company named Oasis Enterprises was established in Kota that promised to prepare Braille study materials for the visually impaired. "As part of this scheme, job seekers were asked to prepare these books with 150 pages. Those who filled out these pages were promised Rs 4,000 and assured Rs 500 more for adding a new member. The number of members reached over 8,500, after which the accused fled with the money.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manish Sharma said the accused had opened a fake company in Subhash Nagar and also had offices elsewhere in Kota. Unemployed women were mainly targeted. "The case was revealed on November 15, the day the accused fled from Kota. Those working in the Kota office were unaware of the fraud and the accused had not even revealed his real name to them. The victims created a ruckus on the day he fled and lodged police complaint," the DSP added.
