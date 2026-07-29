Man Disappears In Manhole After Heavy Rains In Hyderabad On Tuesday
Balaiah's family members alleged that he fell into the drain and went missing due to the contractor's negligence.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:39 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tuesday's heavy downpour in the Telangana capital, while bringing relief to residents, also caused a tragedy. In the Miyapur area of Hyderabad, a man named Balaiah went missing after falling into an open manhole, which he failed to see under the deluge.
The incident took place near the Vaishalinagar railway underpass. The missing person was identified as Balaiah from Prem Nagar, Hafizpet. Teams from HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) and the National Disaster Response Force (HYDRAA ) launched a search operation to locate him.
His family members alleged that Balaiah fell into the drain and went missing due to the contractor's negligence. Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi visited the site to oversee the rescue operations and offered words of support to Balaiah's family. Search teams continued their efforts on Wednesday, but more than 12 hours later, no information regarding his whereabouts has been obtained so far.
Elsewhere, the heavy rainfall brought relief to residents who had been struggling with scanty rainfall over the past few days. However, the downpour caused severe traffic disruptions at major junctions. Commuters returning home from work and students leaving educational institutions faced significant travel difficulties.
The heavy rain, coinciding with peak traffic hours, led to major congestion in the IT corridor and other key intersections; vehicles lined up for kilometers, leaving commuters stranded and exposed to the rain for hours. The torrential rain also resulted in a massive surge in passenger numbers on the Hyderabad Metro.
Strong winds accompanying the heavy rain caused trees to fall in several locations, disrupting power supplies. Electricity department officials immediately mobilised to address the situation. Teams from HYDRAA, NDRF, and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) monsoon squads swung into action to clear floodwater from manholes. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joel Davis personally visited the affected areas and worked alongside traffic personnel to regulate the flow of traffic.
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