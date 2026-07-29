ETV Bharat / state

Man Disappears In Manhole After Heavy Rains In Hyderabad On Tuesday

Hyderabad: Tuesday's heavy downpour in the Telangana capital, while bringing relief to residents, also caused a tragedy. In the Miyapur area of ​​Hyderabad, a man named Balaiah went missing after falling into an open manhole, which he failed to see under the deluge.

The incident took place near the Vaishalinagar railway underpass. The missing person was identified as Balaiah from Prem Nagar, Hafizpet. Teams from HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency) and the National Disaster Response Force (HYDRAA ) launched a search operation to locate him.

His family members alleged that Balaiah fell into the drain and went missing due to the contractor's negligence. Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi visited the site to oversee the rescue operations and offered words of support to Balaiah's family. Search teams continued their efforts on Wednesday, but more than 12 hours later, no information regarding his whereabouts has been obtained so far.