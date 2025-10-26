ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies, Wife Injured As Mudslide Flattens Houses In Kerala's Idukki

Idukki: A 48-year-old man died and his wife was severely injured after a mudslide, near the National Highway widening work, levelled at least eight houses at Mannamkandam in Adimali in Kerala, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Biju of Lakshamveedu Unnathi. Biju and Sandhya, who were trapped in the mudslide in were rescued after a five-hour-long effort.

Sandhya was rescued first. She sustained serious injuries, including a leg injury. The state irrigation minister, Roshy Augustine, who reached the scene for rescue operations, stated that she was responding when called and was experiencing breathing difficulty.

According to police, there were around 22 houses in the housing colony, and due to the risk of a mudslide, residents had been shifted to relief camps on Saturday.

Adimali Block Panchayat member Krishnamoorthi said that mud was being removed from the hilly area as part of the widening of NH-85.

"The residential colony was located on the slope of the hill beneath the highway. As there was a possibility of a mudslide, panchayat officials issued a notice and 22 families were shifted to Adimali on Saturday evening," he said.

However, Biju and his wife, Sandhya, returned home later in the night to prepare food.

"When they were inside their house, mud from the hill collapsed and fell over the houses around 10.30 pm. Biju and Sandhya were trapped inside. Around eight houses were flattened in the slide," he said.

Local residents alerted the police and Fire and Rescue Services, who launched a rescue operation.