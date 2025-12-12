ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies While Trying To Rescue Pet Parrot In Karnataka's Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 32-year-old man died after he was electrocuted while trying to rescue a pet parrot perched on a high-tension electric pole at a private apartment complex at Veerabhadra under Girinagar police station in Bengaluru on Friday.

The deceased, Arun Kumar was trying to rescue a foreign parrot kept by his relative Likhita when the incident occurred. Police said, at around 9.45 am the parrot scaped from Likhita's house and landed on a high-tension pole located within the apartment premises. Arun tried to retrieve the bird by tying a stick to an iron pipe and climbing onto the compound wall to reach closer. During the attempt, he accidentally touched a 66,000 kV live wire and suffered a massive electric shock, causing him to fall to the ground.



He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) officials and police personnel visited the site after the incident and conducted an inspection.

Locals expressed outrage over the presence of high-tension wires inside the apartment.