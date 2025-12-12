Man Dies While Trying To Rescue Pet Parrot In Karnataka's Bengaluru
Published : December 12, 2025 at 7:15 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 32-year-old man died after he was electrocuted while trying to rescue a pet parrot perched on a high-tension electric pole at a private apartment complex at Veerabhadra under Girinagar police station in Bengaluru on Friday.
The deceased, Arun Kumar was trying to rescue a foreign parrot kept by his relative Likhita when the incident occurred. Police said, at around 9.45 am the parrot scaped from Likhita's house and landed on a high-tension pole located within the apartment premises. Arun tried to retrieve the bird by tying a stick to an iron pipe and climbing onto the compound wall to reach closer. During the attempt, he accidentally touched a 66,000 kV live wire and suffered a massive electric shock, causing him to fall to the ground.
He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) officials and police personnel visited the site after the incident and conducted an inspection.
Locals expressed outrage over the presence of high-tension wires inside the apartment.
DCP, Bengaluru North BS Nemagowda said a case of unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered in Girinagar police station and probe is on. Locals said Likhita had bought the parrot a few months back.
In June this year, five persons lost their lives while one sustained critical injuries while trying to rescue a calf from a well in Dharnawada village, Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. A young man jumped into the well in an attempt to rescue the animal, and following him were five others who wanted to assist him in rescuing the calf.
However, the six individuals soon started suffocating, believed to be because of a toxic gas leaking inside the well. Hearing their cries, villagers, police, and administrative teams rushed to the scene to rescue them. But by the time help arrived, five of the six young men had already suffocated to death.
