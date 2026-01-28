ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies Of Kyasanur Forest Disease In Karnataka's Manipal

Shivamogga: A 29-year-old man, infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever, died on Wednesday at Karnataka's Manipal.

The deceased, a resident of Katagaru village in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamoga district, was initially admitted to Jayachamarajendra Hospital in Thirthahalli after developing a fever on January 21. He had tested positive for KFD the next day and shifted to Manipal for further treatment. He died in the hospital on Wednesday morning.

Officials said, no other resident of Katagaru village has shown symptoms of KFD so fas. It is yet to be ascertained how the deceased contracted the disease.

District Surveyor Dr Nagaraj Naik said, "The deceased had tested positive for KFD. He was sent to Manipal for advanced treatment and died this morning. However, official information is yet to be received from Manipal Hospital regarding his death due to KFD. Until the information is received, it is not possible to say for sure whether the youth's death was due to KFD or some other disease."