Man Dies Of Kyasanur Forest Disease In Karnataka's Manipal
The deceased, a resident of Shivamoga, had tested positive for KFD on January 22 and died in Manipal on Wednesday morning.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Shivamogga: A 29-year-old man, infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or monkey fever, died on Wednesday at Karnataka's Manipal.
The deceased, a resident of Katagaru village in Thirthahalli taluk of Shivamoga district, was initially admitted to Jayachamarajendra Hospital in Thirthahalli after developing a fever on January 21. He had tested positive for KFD the next day and shifted to Manipal for further treatment. He died in the hospital on Wednesday morning.
Officials said, no other resident of Katagaru village has shown symptoms of KFD so fas. It is yet to be ascertained how the deceased contracted the disease.
District Surveyor Dr Nagaraj Naik said, "The deceased had tested positive for KFD. He was sent to Manipal for advanced treatment and died this morning. However, official information is yet to be received from Manipal Hospital regarding his death due to KFD. Until the information is received, it is not possible to say for sure whether the youth's death was due to KFD or some other disease."
KFD is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever endemic to southwestern India. The disease is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae. The KFD virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected hard ticks (Haemaphysalis spinigera), which act as a reservoir of KFDV.
The symptoms of the disease include a high fever with frontal headaches, chills, severe muscle pain, vomiting, and other gastrointestinal symptoms. Bleeding problems may occur 3–4 days after initial symptom onset. Patients may experience abnormally low blood pressure, and low platelet, red blood cell, and white blood cell counts. After 1–2 weeks of symptoms, some patients recover without complications.
KFD spreads in places where humans interact with wildlife, especially villages adjoining forest areas and inter-state borders. People who frequently visit the forest areas of the Western Ghats and who refuse the KFD vaccination have a high risk of acquiring KFD infection.
The infection is mainly seen in the Malnad region, including Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts.
Also Read
New Monkey Fever Vaccine Likely By 2026, Says Karnataka Health Minister