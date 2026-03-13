Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Waiting For LPG Cylinder In Punjab’s Barnala
Bhushan Kumar Mittal, 66, died of a heart attack while waiting in line since 5 am for an LPG cylinder in Barnala’s Shahna town.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Barnala: Amid an ongoing shortage of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in several areas, a 66-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while waiting in a queue to refill a gas cylinder in Shahna town of Punjab’s Barnala district.
The deceased has been identified as Bhushan Kumar Mittal, son of Devraj Mittal and a resident of Shahna village. According to locals, he had been standing in line outside a gas agency since 5 am to get a domestic LPG cylinder. His number in the queue was 25.
While waiting for his turn, Mittal reportedly suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.
The deceased’s nephew, Robin Mittal, said his uncle had been waiting for several hours outside the gas agency. “My uncle had been standing in line since 5 am to refill the cylinder. After waiting for a long time, he suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. No official from the administration or government representative came to check on us,” he said.
He added that the family is financially weak and depends on daily wage work for their livelihood. “My uncle worked hard to support the family. After his death, only my aunt remains at home, and she is also unwell,” he said.
Locals Express Anger
The incident has left the area in shock. The family later performed the last rites without a post-mortem. A local, Pramod Singla, said Mittal had been waiting in the queue since early morning.
“He had been standing in line for a gas cylinder. Seeing the long queue, he became anxious and suffered a heart attack,” Singla said.
People standing outside the gas agency also expressed anger over the situation and raised concerns about the shortage of domestic LPG cylinders.
Also Read: