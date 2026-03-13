ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies Of Heart Attack While Waiting For LPG Cylinder In Punjab’s Barnala

People wait outside a gas agency in Barnala, where a 66-year-old man died while standing in line for an LPG cylinder. ( ETV Bharat )

Barnala: Amid an ongoing shortage of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in several areas, a 66-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack while waiting in a queue to refill a gas cylinder in Shahna town of Punjab’s Barnala district.

The deceased has been identified as Bhushan Kumar Mittal, son of Devraj Mittal and a resident of Shahna village. According to locals, he had been standing in line outside a gas agency since 5 am to get a domestic LPG cylinder. His number in the queue was 25.

While waiting for his turn, Mittal reportedly suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.

The deceased’s nephew, Robin Mittal, said his uncle had been waiting for several hours outside the gas agency. “My uncle had been standing in line since 5 am to refill the cylinder. After waiting for a long time, he suffered a heart attack and died on the spot. No official from the administration or government representative came to check on us,” he said.

He added that the family is financially weak and depends on daily wage work for their livelihood. “My uncle worked hard to support the family. After his death, only my aunt remains at home, and she is also unwell,” he said.