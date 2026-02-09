Man Dies Following Self-Immolation In Odisha's Cuttack, Family Alleges Govt Apathy
The deceased's family claimed he had been seeking a govt job on compassionate grounds after his father's death.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Cuttack: In a haunting reminder of how despair can turn fatal, a 32-year-old man succumbed to severe burn injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Monday, hours after setting himself ablaze in public, allegedly driven by years of frustration, emotional distress, and shattered hopes.
The victim, identified as Amiya Singh of Banki block in Cuttack district, had suffered nearly 90 per cent burn injuries in an apparent attempt at self-immolation on Sunday afternoon. Despite desperate efforts by doctors to save his life, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment in critical condition.
The incident occurred at around 2 pm when Amiya reportedly poured petrol and set himself on fire. Shocked passersby and residents rushed to his rescue, dousing the flames and rushing him to Athagarh Sub-Divisional Hospital. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.
Amiya’s family alleged that prolonged mental agony over the denial of a government job on compassionate grounds pushed him to take the extreme step. They claimed he had been pursuing employment since the death of his father, a government employee, in 2019.
“My brother kept running from pillar to post for six years. No one listened to him,” said Amiya's elder brother, Abhijit Singh, demanding a thorough probe into the matter.
“Our father worked in the Jobra Ground Water Department. Amiya only wanted dignity and security,” Abhijit said.
However, Cuttack Collector Dattatraye Bhausaheb Shinde rejected the family’s allegations, stating that the deceased’s father was attached to the Water Resources Department in Bhubaneswar. “He never approached me during my tenure here, nor did he attend grievance hearings,” the collector said.
Adding another dimension to the tragedy, Amiya had earlier told a local television channel that he was under emotional strain due to personal issues. He had alleged that he was being blackmailed in a relationship, which deeply affected his mental well-being. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to his death.
