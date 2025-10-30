ETV Bharat / state

Telangana: Man Dies Even After Mother Donates Kidney In Parvathagiri

Parvathagiri: In a tragic incident, a man died even after his mother donated her kidney to save his life. Despite spending nearly Rs 15 lakh on treatment, the family's efforts went in vain. According to the victim's relatives, Chintakayala Nagaraju (33) from Vadlakonda village in Parvathagiri mandal had been suffering from kidney problems for some time and was undergoing treatment in Telangana's Hyderabad.

To save her son, his mother, Somakka, came forward to donate her kidney. The transplant surgery was performed at a private hospital in Hyderabad ten days ago, and both were discharged on Monday. However, Nagaraju's condition deteriorated early Tuesday morning, and he died while being rushed to the hospital.

Senior Professor of Nephrology, Dr Manisha Sahay and her team studied about 75 young people aged 30-40 years who were admitted to the Osmania Government Hospital with kidney diseases and were undergoing treatment. This included patients from Hyderabad and the surrounding districts. They did not have problems like diabetes and high blood pressure that can damage the kidneys. However, they were admitted to the hospital with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

When a kidney biopsy was done in these patients, severe inflammation was seen in the inner layers. Most of the victims were small traders, drivers and other menial occupations. This problem has been identified in some farmers. "We have studied whether working in hot weather, air pollution, and excessive use of painkillers are contributing factors" said Dr Manisha Sahay. Sahay said that there is a need for a deeper study on these reasons.