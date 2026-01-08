Man Dies By Suicide With Pregnant Wife, Daughter In MP's Damoh
Tendukheda police station in-charge Ravendra Bagri said the possible reason behind it is the financial constraint faced by the family. A probe has been launched.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Damoh: A man, his pregnant wife and their daughter died by suicide in Ward No. 1 under Tendukheda block of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, police said on Thursday. While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the reason behind this drastic step is yet to be ascertained by the police.
Police said the deceased man, Manish Kewat (30), was supposed to go to Bandakpur for his daughter's head-shaving ceremony. For this, he had invited all his relatives and neighbours a day or two earlier to accompany him.
"He had also approached some relatives for financial help, but couldn't manage any. Receiving no help, he returned home sad and dejected. On Thursday afternoon, he ended his life in his house along with his pregnant wife and their two-year-old daughter. Manish was reportedly facing financial difficulties and was supporting his family by working as a labourer. His wife, Yashoda (24), alias Mahi, was pregnant, and their daughter was Aarohi," said an official.
Tendukheda police station in-charge Ravendra Bagri said, "After receiving information about the incident, we reached the spot and found the bodies of the trio inside the room through the window. We opened the door and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The matter is under investigation to ascertain the reasons behind the incident. We are also trying to determine whether it was a murder or something else."
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation – 04424640050 (available 24x7) – or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline, at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
