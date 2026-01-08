ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies By Suicide With Pregnant Wife, Daughter In MP's Damoh

Damoh: A man, his pregnant wife and their daughter died by suicide in Ward No. 1 under Tendukheda block of Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, police said on Thursday. While the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the reason behind this drastic step is yet to be ascertained by the police.

Police said the deceased man, Manish Kewat (30), was supposed to go to Bandakpur for his daughter's head-shaving ceremony. For this, he had invited all his relatives and neighbours a day or two earlier to accompany him.

"He had also approached some relatives for financial help, but couldn't manage any. Receiving no help, he returned home sad and dejected. On Thursday afternoon, he ended his life in his house along with his pregnant wife and their two-year-old daughter. Manish was reportedly facing financial difficulties and was supporting his family by working as a labourer. His wife, Yashoda (24), alias Mahi, was pregnant, and their daughter was Aarohi," said an official.