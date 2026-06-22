Odisha: Man Dies By Suicide Outside Police Station Over Inaction In Vehicle Theft Case, Protesters Block Highway
The death of the 35-year-old man who allegedly faced prolonged distress over a stolen vehicle led to a highway blockade, reports Sanjay Kumar Parida.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
Rairangpur: Protests erupted in Odisha's Rairangpur after a 35-year-old man died by suicide in front of a police station, with locals alleging police inaction on his vehicle theft complaint had led him to take his life.
The family members and local residents on Monday staged protests and blocked a national highway demanding action against police officials. The protesters sought the immediate suspension of the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Kuliana police station, a government job for a family member of the deceased and compensation of Rs 25 lakh.
The deceased, of Kamta village within Kuliana police station limits, took the extreme step on Sunday. He was rushed to the Baripada Medical College and Hospital but died on the way. Doctors later declared him dead.
According to local residents, the deceased had taken a vehicle on lease from its owner. The vehicle was allegedly stolen more than one-and-a-half months ago, following which he had lodged a complaint at the Kuliana police station.
Family members alleged that despite repeated requests, no concrete action was taken to trace the vehicle. They claimed that the vehicle owner had been repeatedly pressuring the deceased to return the vehicle. The protesters alleged that the police inaction in the theft case had pushed the victim into severe mental stress.
Demanding action against the officer-in-charge of the Kuliana police station and compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family, locals staged a road blockade on National Highway-18.
The road blockade led to long traffic jams, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway for several hours. Senior police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, reached the spot and held discussions with the protestors. Five platoons of police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.
Several political leaders, including former minister Sudam Marandi, former deputy speaker Sananda Marandi and Baripada municipality chairperson Krushananda Mohanty, visited the hospital and met the bereaved family. They also supported the demand for action against the police officer concerned and compensation for the family.
The blockade continued for nearly four hours, and the situation was brought under control after the intervention of senior police officials. The officials assured the protesters that the matter would be investigated. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had warned that the party would protest in the coming days if an impartial investigation is not conducted.
Baripada Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prabhat Mallik said the matter had been brought to the notice of the district police administration and assured a fair investigation into the incident.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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