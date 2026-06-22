ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Man Dies By Suicide Outside Police Station Over Inaction In Vehicle Theft Case, Protesters Block Highway

Rairangpur: Protests erupted in Odisha's Rairangpur after a 35-year-old man died by suicide in front of a police station, with locals alleging police inaction on his vehicle theft complaint had led him to take his life.

The family members and local residents on Monday staged protests and blocked a national highway demanding action against police officials. The protesters sought the immediate suspension of the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Kuliana police station, a government job for a family member of the deceased and compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

The deceased, of Kamta village within Kuliana police station limits, took the extreme step on Sunday. He was rushed to the Baripada Medical College and Hospital but died on the way. Doctors later declared him dead.

According to local residents, the deceased had taken a vehicle on lease from its owner. The vehicle was allegedly stolen more than one-and-a-half months ago, following which he had lodged a complaint at the Kuliana police station.

Family members alleged that despite repeated requests, no concrete action was taken to trace the vehicle. They claimed that the vehicle owner had been repeatedly pressuring the deceased to return the vehicle. The protesters alleged that the police inaction in the theft case had pushed the victim into severe mental stress.

Demanding action against the officer-in-charge of the Kuliana police station and compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the family, locals staged a road blockade on National Highway-18.

The road blockade led to long traffic jams, with hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway for several hours. Senior police officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, reached the spot and held discussions with the protestors. Five platoons of police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.