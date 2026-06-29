ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies By Suicide In Faridabad Shop, Alleges Harassment By Wife In Instagram Video

Faridabad: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide inside his rented clothing shop at the Housing Board complex in Sector-3 here on Sunday morning, police said. Before taking the extreme step, the deceased, identified as Rahul, posted a video on his Instagram account accusing his wife of mental and physical harassment and holding her responsible for his death.

In the video, Rahul also expressed his final wish that all his assets and belongings be handed over to his sisters. According to locals, Rahul had started a clothing shop at the Sector-3 Housing Board complex only about one or two months ago. He was living apart from his family for the past two and a half to three years, citing his wife as the reason for this separation.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Sanjay Sharma, the in-charge of the Sector-3 police post, arrived at the scene with a police team. Family members had already reached the shop before the police arrived. The police have sent the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.