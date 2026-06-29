Man Dies By Suicide In Faridabad Shop, Alleges Harassment By Wife In Instagram Video
In the video, Rahul also expressed his final wish that all his assets and belongings be handed over to his sisters.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 2:33 AM IST|
Updated : June 29, 2026 at 2:59 AM IST
Faridabad: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide inside his rented clothing shop at the Housing Board complex in Sector-3 here on Sunday morning, police said. Before taking the extreme step, the deceased, identified as Rahul, posted a video on his Instagram account accusing his wife of mental and physical harassment and holding her responsible for his death.
In the video, Rahul also expressed his final wish that all his assets and belongings be handed over to his sisters. According to locals, Rahul had started a clothing shop at the Sector-3 Housing Board complex only about one or two months ago. He was living apart from his family for the past two and a half to three years, citing his wife as the reason for this separation.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Sanjay Sharma, the in-charge of the Sector-3 police post, arrived at the scene with a police team. Family members had already reached the shop before the police arrived. The police have sent the body to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
"Prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. All aspects, including the video posted by the young man on social media, are being investigated. Further legal action will be taken based on the post-mortem report and the investigation,” Sharma said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).