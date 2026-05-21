Man Dies By Suicide After Suffering Losses In Online Gaming In Odisha's Angul
The deceased had gone missing a few days back and his body was found hanging from a tree near his house.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
Angul: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man from Machhkuta village under Chhenidpada police station in Odisha's Angul district allegedly died by suicide after suffering massive financial losses in online gaming.
Chhendipada police station IIC Bijay Samal said around Rs 2.5 lakh was deposited in the deceased's account which is believed to be proceeds from a land sale. Around a month back, the deceased lost the entire amount while playing online games on his mobile phone. This had led to a tussle between the deceased and his family.
Samal said the deceased's family recently gave him Rs 30,000 for a motorcycle but he spent Rs 10,000 on online games. When the deceased's parents got to know of it, they reprimanded him. The deceased, after the rebuke, went missing and his body was found hanging from a tree at a cashew orchard near his house n Thursday, said the IIC.
On being informed, a team from Chhendipada police station rushed to the spot and seized the body. The deceased's family said he had completed his diploma and aspired to work in the mining sector. They said he kept playing online games and losing money.
Amid rising concerns over online gaming addiction among children, psychiatrists and health officials have urged parents to strictly monitor mobile phone use, warning that excessive screen time may disrupt children's mental health and daily lives, with the possibility of extreme cases ending in suicide.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
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