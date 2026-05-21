ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies By Suicide After Suffering Losses In Online Gaming In Odisha's Angul

Angul: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old man from Machhkuta village under Chhenidpada police station in Odisha's Angul district allegedly died by suicide after suffering massive financial losses in online gaming.

Chhendipada police station IIC Bijay Samal said around Rs 2.5 lakh was deposited in the deceased's account which is believed to be proceeds from a land sale. Around a month back, the deceased lost the entire amount while playing online games on his mobile phone. This had led to a tussle between the deceased and his family.

Samal said the deceased's family recently gave him Rs 30,000 for a motorcycle but he spent Rs 10,000 on online games. When the deceased's parents got to know of it, they reprimanded him. The deceased, after the rebuke, went missing and his body was found hanging from a tree at a cashew orchard near his house n Thursday, said the IIC.