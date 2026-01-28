ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies By Suicide After Bhadrak Kangaroo Court Humiliates Daughter For 'Selling Liquor'

Bhadrak/Balasore: A man ended his life after his daughter was beaten with shoes, dragged on the road and fined Rs 10,000 by a Kangaroo court as a punishment for allegedly selling liquor in Chardiya panchayat under Bansada police station of Odisha's Bhadrak, police said.

Based on the complaint by the victim's family at the Bansada police station, an FIR was registered against 10 persons, of whom one has been detained.

Bansada station house officer Prabhas Sahu said, "After Lambodar Terai's death, his son Minoranjad filed a complaint with Bansada police on January 26. Based on it, a case was registered, and witnesses' statements were recorded. More than 10 people were involved in this case, out of which one, named Mithun Nayak, has been detained."

Sahu further said that a women's group was protesting against the illegal liquor business in Chardia village. On January 25, members of the group stormed Lambodar's house and assaulted the family members. They also sought a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh in the Kangaroo Court. Lambodar's daughter was beaten up with shoes taken around the village on charges of smuggling liquor.

The victim's family said Lambodar had to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 to release his daughter. However, due to constant threats from women's groups of setting their house on fire, Lambodar tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. He was admitted to Bhadrak's Chandbali Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.