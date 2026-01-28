Man Dies By Suicide After Bhadrak Kangaroo Court Humiliates Daughter For 'Selling Liquor'
Published : January 28, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Bhadrak/Balasore: A man ended his life after his daughter was beaten with shoes, dragged on the road and fined Rs 10,000 by a Kangaroo court as a punishment for allegedly selling liquor in Chardiya panchayat under Bansada police station of Odisha's Bhadrak, police said.
Based on the complaint by the victim's family at the Bansada police station, an FIR was registered against 10 persons, of whom one has been detained.
Bansada station house officer Prabhas Sahu said, "After Lambodar Terai's death, his son Minoranjad filed a complaint with Bansada police on January 26. Based on it, a case was registered, and witnesses' statements were recorded. More than 10 people were involved in this case, out of which one, named Mithun Nayak, has been detained."
Sahu further said that a women's group was protesting against the illegal liquor business in Chardia village. On January 25, members of the group stormed Lambodar's house and assaulted the family members. They also sought a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh in the Kangaroo Court. Lambodar's daughter was beaten up with shoes taken around the village on charges of smuggling liquor.
The victim's family said Lambodar had to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 to release his daughter. However, due to constant threats from women's groups of setting their house on fire, Lambodar tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. He was admitted to Bhadrak's Chandbali Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.
"I used to sell liquor. But after reading the letter at the police station, I stopped it. When the group of women came to our house, they didn't find any liquor. Even so, they beat my parents and me," Lambodar's daughter said.
"After my brother paid a fine of Rs 10,000, they told me to pay the remaining amount later. Unable to bear the constant threat from the women's group, he died by suicide," said Lambodar's brother.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
