Man Dies After Roadways Bus Hits Bike, Friend Takes Body Out On Stretcher
Karn insisted that his companion was still alive and said he wanted to take him to another hospital for treatment.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Karnal: A young man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Haryana Roadways bus on a service road in Gharaunda, Karnal. His injured companion later created a commotion at the hospital after doctors declared the rider dead and attempted to take his body out of the hospital on a stretcher.
The accident occurred on the highway in Gharaunda, where two youths travelling on a motorcycle were seriously injured in the collision. After receiving information about the accident, police took both injured men to a government hospital for treatment.
Doctors declared one of them, identified as Rohit, dead on arrival. His companion, Karn, was admitted for treatment.
According to sources, Karn became distressed after being informed about Rohit's death and began creating a commotion inside the hospital. He then attempted to take Rohit's body out of the hospital on the stretcher.
Karn reached the road outside the hospital while pushing the stretcher. People present at the spot intervened and stopped him.
Karn insisted that his companion was still alive and said he wanted to take him to another hospital for treatment. Hospital staff and others then brought the stretcher and body back inside the hospital.
Police have launched an investigation into the accident. Officials are examining the circumstances leading to the collision between the Haryana Roadways bus and the motorcycle, as well as the movements of the two youths before the accident. Police are also speaking to eyewitnesses and other people associated with the investigation.
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