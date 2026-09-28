ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Roadways Bus Hits Bike, Friend Takes Body Out On Stretcher

A man carried the body of his friend outside the hospital on a stretcherm claiming that he was alive, in Karnal ( ETV Bharat )

Karnal: A young man was killed after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Haryana Roadways bus on a service road in Gharaunda, Karnal. His injured companion later created a commotion at the hospital after doctors declared the rider dead and attempted to take his body out of the hospital on a stretcher.

The accident occurred on the highway in Gharaunda, where two youths travelling on a motorcycle were seriously injured in the collision. After receiving information about the accident, police took both injured men to a government hospital for treatment. Doctors declared one of them, identified as Rohit, dead on arrival. His companion, Karn, was admitted for treatment. According to sources, Karn became distressed after being informed about Rohit's death and began creating a commotion inside the hospital. He then attempted to take Rohit's body out of the hospital on the stretcher.