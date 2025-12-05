ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Metro Train In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 38-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Friday after jumping in front of an approaching train at Kengeri metro station here, briefly affecting services on a stretch, officials said.

The incident occurred at 8.15 am, the Metro officials said. According to eyewitnesses, the man timed his jump perfectly, allowing the train to collide with him. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police found a mobile phone and some cash in his pocket and are attempting to contact his family through numbers stored on the device.

Police, along with the paramedical team, immediately cleared the body from the track. Following the incident, services on the Purple Line were briefly affected with the suspension of service beyond Mysore Road up to Challaghatta. The services were restored later, police added.

In a separate statement on X, Namma Metro officials expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to commuters. Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving alerts from locals and carried out preliminary checks, dispatching additional officers to secure the area and verify the sequence of events.