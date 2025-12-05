Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Metro Train In Bengaluru
Services on the Purple Line were briefly affected after the incident with suspension of service between Mysore Road and Challaghatta.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
Bengaluru: A 38-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Friday after jumping in front of an approaching train at Kengeri metro station here, briefly affecting services on a stretch, officials said.
The incident occurred at 8.15 am, the Metro officials said. According to eyewitnesses, the man timed his jump perfectly, allowing the train to collide with him. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police found a mobile phone and some cash in his pocket and are attempting to contact his family through numbers stored on the device.
Police, along with the paramedical team, immediately cleared the body from the track. Following the incident, services on the Purple Line were briefly affected with the suspension of service beyond Mysore Road up to Challaghatta. The services were restored later, police added.
In a separate statement on X, Namma Metro officials expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to commuters. Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving alerts from locals and carried out preliminary checks, dispatching additional officers to secure the area and verify the sequence of events.
For information of Metro passengers— ನಮ್ಮ ಮೆಟ್ರೋ (@OfficialBMRCL) December 5, 2025
Trains on purple line are running upto to Mysore Road metro Station only . Services beyond Mysore Road to Challaghatta is suspended due a suicide attempt at Kengeri . Will update once services are restored . Inconvenience regretted.
"Services between Jnana Bharathi and Challagatta have been fully restored as of 09:40 hrs. Train operations across the entire Purple Line are now running as per schedule," the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said in a post on 'X'. Kengeri police is probing the matter.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
