ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Hand Gets Trapped In Machine At RBI Office In Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A man died after his hand was accidentally caught in a machine at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the installation of a note-shredding machine was underway at the apex bank complex, they said. The deceased, identified as Ashok, was a staffer of a company outsourced by the RBI for installation work, police said.