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Man Dies After Hand Gets Trapped In Machine At RBI Office In Kerala

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the installation of a note-shredding machine was underway at the apex bank complex.

Man Dies After Hand Gets Trapped In Machine At RBI Office In Kerala
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By PTI

Published : August 13, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Thiruvananthapuram: A man died after his hand was accidentally caught in a machine at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the installation of a note-shredding machine was underway at the apex bank complex, they said. The deceased, identified as Ashok, was a staffer of a company outsourced by the RBI for installation work, police said.

According to a police officer, Ashok's hand accidentally got trapped inside the machine and sustained critical injuries. He was initially rushed to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to a multi-speciality hospital, but his life could not be saved, the officer said.

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TAGGED:

KERALA ACCIDENT
KERALA RBI ACCIDENT

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