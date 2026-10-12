Man Dies After Fight Over Seat In Delhi Metro; Ex-IAS Officer, Son Arrested
The father-son duo were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days following their production in court.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:05 PM IST
New Delhi: A 48-year-old man has died following a scuffle with two co-passengers over a seat reserved for senior citizens on a Delhi Metro train.
The incident led to the arrest of retired IAS officer Sanjay Pratap Singh (65) and his son, Siddharth Singh (36), for their alleged involvement in the scuffle.
The father-son duo were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days following their production in court in connection with the case registered by the Delhi Metro Police.
According to the Delhi Metro Police DCP, the incident occurred at around 5.47 pm on October 8.
Police received information that a passenger had collapsed inside a metro train at the Supreme Court Metro Station. Though he was shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling to Yamuna Vihar with his sexagenarian mother, Durga Devi.
An FIR (No. 07/2026) was registered at the Supreme Court Metro Police Station on October 9, based on the statement of the deceased's mother. Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been invoked in this case. Section 105 pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while Section 3(5) relates to acts done with a common intention.
Police said a dispute arose between Pawan Sharma and the accused persons over a seat reserved for senior citizens. The verbal altercation soon escalated into a physical scuffle, during which Sharma was allegedly pushed and shoved, causing him to fall. He passed away while being taken to the hospital.
According to the police, Sanjay Pratap Singh is a retired IAS officer of the 1984 AGMUT cadre, and he resides in Noida's Sector-44, while his son, Siddharth Singh, practices law and lives in Noida's Sector-50.
Police state that their investigation is ongoing, and all aspects related to the incident, including the circumstances leading to the dispute, are being examined.
Also Read:
Delhi Metro Shutdown Hits Hospital-goers; Patient Footfall At AIIMS Thins Out