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Man Dies After Fight Over Seat In Delhi Metro; Ex-IAS Officer, Son Arrested

Representational Image ( IANS )

New Delhi: A 48-year-old man has died following a scuffle with two co-passengers over a seat reserved for senior citizens on a Delhi Metro train.

The incident led to the arrest of retired IAS officer Sanjay Pratap Singh (65) and his son, Siddharth Singh (36), for their alleged involvement in the scuffle.

The father-son duo were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days following their production in court in connection with the case registered by the Delhi Metro Police. According to the Delhi Metro Police DCP, the incident occurred at around 5.47 pm on October 8. Police received information that a passenger had collapsed inside a metro train at the Supreme Court Metro Station. Though he was shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased was identified as Pawan Sharma, who was travelling to Yamuna Vihar with his sexagenarian mother, Durga Devi.