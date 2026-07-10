ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Falling Into Rainwater-filled Drain In Noida; Fresh Rain Damage Triggers Civic Action

A damaged vehicle being removed after a wall collapsed, at Noida, in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, July 10, 2026. ( PTI )

Noida: A 28-year-old man died allegedly after falling into a roadside drain filled with rainwater while on his way to work in Noida's Sector 58, police said on Friday, even as heavy rainfall caused widespread damage, waterlogging and road cave-ins across Noida and Greater Noida.

Deceased Aryan was a resident of Choda village in Sector 22, Noida.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 am on Thursday, when Aryan was walking towards a factory in Sector 58 amid heavy waterlogging caused by incessant rain.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he was walking over concrete slabs placed on top of a roadside drain as the road was inundated. One of the slabs was allegedly unstable, causing him to fall into the drain.

Police said Aryan's friend, Shivam, and others pulled him out of the drain in an unconscious state. Despite attempts to revive him by administering CPR, he did not regain consciousness. He was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said legal proceedings are underway and the circumstances leading to the incident are being investigated.

The incident comes amid a series of rain-related accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district, which has witnessed heavy rainfall recently, leading to waterlogging, traffic congestion and damage to public infrastructure in several parts of Noida and Greater Noida.

On Friday morning, a nearly 10-foot-high boundary wall in Noida's Sector 12 collapsed, damaging several vehicles parked alongside. No casualties were reported.

In another incident, a portion of a service road and an adjoining drain caved in at a commercial plot in Sector 73, Noida, during basement excavation following heavy rain.

The Noida Authority said the plot was allotted to Avenue Supermarts Limited and a show-cause notice has been issued to the allottee. The company has begun reconstructing the damaged road and drain at its own expense. No one was injured in the incident.

Another road caved in near a commercial project under construction at Knowledge Park-III in Greater Noida, while residents of several sectors reported severe waterlogging.