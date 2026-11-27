Odisha: Man Dies After Falling From Ride At Cuttack Bali Jatra
A series of mishaps at the annual fair has raised concerns over visitor safety and arrangements at the venue.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 2:11 PM IST
Cuttack: A man died after falling from an amusement ride at the Cuttack Bali Jatra on Thursday night, police said. The incident took place when the man suddenly fell from the ride amid a heavy rush at the fair. He was rescued and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Girija Chakraborty said.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, police said. Two people have been detained at the Cantonment police station for questioning in connection with the incident. According to the ACP, police received information about the incident around 10:45 PM on Thursday. The man was immediately taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the organisers had submitted a fitness certificate for the ride, Chakraborty said, adding that the exact circumstances leading to the accident are being investigated.
The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety arrangements at the annual fair, which has witnessed a series of mishaps this year.
On Tuesday, a police personnel deployed on duty died, while another visitor fell ill and had to be taken to hospital in a police vehicle in the absence of an ambulance. On Wednesday, a trader from West Bengal died after falling into the river. The fair also witnessed overcrowding and protests over police barricading arrangements on Thursday, with some barricades being damaged.
The Cuttack district administration is organising the annual Bali Jatra from November 24 to December 1. The event witnessed more than 50 lakh visitors in previous years, and the number is expected to touch 60 lakh this time.
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