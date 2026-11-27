ETV Bharat / state

Odisha: Man Dies After Falling From Ride At Cuttack Bali Jatra

Amusement ride in Bali Jatra ( ETV Bharat )

Cuttack: A man died after falling from an amusement ride at the Cuttack Bali Jatra on Thursday night, police said. The incident took place when the man suddenly fell from the ride amid a heavy rush at the fair. He was rescued and rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Girija Chakraborty said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established, police said. Two people have been detained at the Cantonment police station for questioning in connection with the incident. According to the ACP, police received information about the incident around 10:45 PM on Thursday. The man was immediately taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the organisers had submitted a fitness certificate for the ride, Chakraborty said, adding that the exact circumstances leading to the accident are being investigated. The incident has raised fresh concerns over safety arrangements at the annual fair, which has witnessed a series of mishaps this year.