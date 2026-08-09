ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In J-K Deputy CM's Convoy

Jammu: A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in the convoy of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary while the vehicles were returning after dropping the leader at his residence here on Saturday.

The accident occurred between the Gangyal and Satwari areas here late Saturday evening.

Giving details, police officials said that the convoy was returning after dropping the Deputy CM at his home in the Kaluchak area when one of the convoy vehicles, bearing registration number JK01AD-2158, knocked down a man near Gangyal. The victim was immediately taken to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu where he was declared dead on arrival.