ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Man Dies After Being Hit By Train While Making Reel On Railway Track In Buldhana

Buldhana: A man died after being hit by a speeding train while filming an Instagram reel on a railway track in Maharashtra's Buldhana, officials said on Friday. The incident took place near Alsana village in the district, they said.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammed Nadeem, son of Mohammed Rafiq. Another man accompanied him, escaped, jumping into the river. He has sustained serious injuries, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the Shegaon Rural Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. The police then conducted a panchnama and sent the body of the deceased to Saibai Mote Hospital in Shegaon for post-mortem.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Inspector Pitambar Jadhav of Shegaon Rural Police Station said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.