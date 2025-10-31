ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Man Dies After Being Hit By Train While Making Reel On Railway Track In Buldhana

The 22-year-old deceased had come to Alsana village for a wedding and went to the railway track to record an Instagram reel

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 31, 2025 at 1:22 PM IST

Buldhana: A man died after being hit by a speeding train while filming an Instagram reel on a railway track in Maharashtra's Buldhana, officials said on Friday. The incident took place near Alsana village in the district, they said.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammed Nadeem, son of Mohammed Rafiq. Another man accompanied him, escaped, jumping into the river. He has sustained serious injuries, police said.

Upon receiving the information, the Shegaon Rural Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. The police then conducted a panchnama and sent the body of the deceased to Saibai Mote Hospital in Shegaon for post-mortem.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Inspector Pitambar Jadhav of Shegaon Rural Police Station said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

According to officials, Nadeem, a resident of Pimpalgaon, Raja Taluka, Khamgaon, had come to Alsana village for a wedding ceremony on Thursday. At the same time, he got to know about the railway track near the village. While making the video on Thursday evening near the track, he died on the spot in the accident.

The police have seized the cell phone during the investigation at the spot and found the draft of the reel in it. "Such careless acts are increasing due to the excessive attraction of social media. We will be conducting an awareness campaign in local schools and colleges," said Inspector Pitambar Jadhav.

