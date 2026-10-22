ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Being Beaten Over Suspicion Of Water Bottle Theft In Vijayawada, Four Arrested

Vijayawada: A 33-year-old man from Telangana's Nalgonda town, died after being beaten by four persons in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada over suspicion of stealing a water bottle priced Rs 20, police said on Thursday. The accused have been taken into custody, they added.

The victim, identified as Masa Sai Kumar, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. He had been working at a fast-food centre in Mothkur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana for the last six months and would occasionally visit his family in Nalgaon.

According to the police, a week ago, he informed the management of the fast-food centre that he was going to Visakhapatnam. Three days ago, he called his wife and told her that he was in Vijayawada. On the midnight of October 18, Sai allegedly attempted to steal a water bottle from a refrigerator at a 'paan' shop near a liquor store on Patamata Donka Road.

At that moment, a milk-delivery van arrived at the spot. The driver noticed Sai stealing the bottle and alerted Ravi Shankar, who works at the 'paan' shop via phone. The driver then handed over Sai to Ravi and left.

Ravi allegedly brutally assaulted Sai, raining down punches upon him. He dragged Sai into an alleyway behind the shop, where he was joined by Ayyappa Shankar, who works at a nearby bar. Together, they allegedly twisted Sai's arms behind his back, tied him to an electric pole, and struck him severely with sticks.

Pothanshetti Naveen and Sai Praneeth, who happened to be passing by, also joined in and the group of four continued their assault on Sai for nearly two hours.