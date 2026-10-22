Man Dies After Being Beaten Over Suspicion Of Water Bottle Theft In Vijayawada, Four Arrested
A milk delivery van driver allegedly caught the victim stealing a Rs 20 water bottle from the refrigerator of a paan shop at midnight.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
Vijayawada: A 33-year-old man from Telangana's Nalgonda town, died after being beaten by four persons in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada over suspicion of stealing a water bottle priced Rs 20, police said on Thursday. The accused have been taken into custody, they added.
The victim, identified as Masa Sai Kumar, is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. He had been working at a fast-food centre in Mothkur in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in Telangana for the last six months and would occasionally visit his family in Nalgaon.
According to the police, a week ago, he informed the management of the fast-food centre that he was going to Visakhapatnam. Three days ago, he called his wife and told her that he was in Vijayawada. On the midnight of October 18, Sai allegedly attempted to steal a water bottle from a refrigerator at a 'paan' shop near a liquor store on Patamata Donka Road.
At that moment, a milk-delivery van arrived at the spot. The driver noticed Sai stealing the bottle and alerted Ravi Shankar, who works at the 'paan' shop via phone. The driver then handed over Sai to Ravi and left.
Ravi allegedly brutally assaulted Sai, raining down punches upon him. He dragged Sai into an alleyway behind the shop, where he was joined by Ayyappa Shankar, who works at a nearby bar. Together, they allegedly twisted Sai's arms behind his back, tied him to an electric pole, and struck him severely with sticks.
Pothanshetti Naveen and Sai Praneeth, who happened to be passing by, also joined in and the group of four continued their assault on Sai for nearly two hours.
Writhing in pain from the blows, he pleaded, "Please, don't hit me; let me go, I have a wife and children", but his assailants did not stop and kept beating him with sticks, police said.
In the early hours of Monday, Sai lost consciousness and collapsed. Seeing this, the four assailants fled the scene.
Following information from locals, a team from the local police station arrived at the location and discovered that Sai had died.
Upon examining the CCTV footage from the spot, the entire incident was revealed.
Patamata Circle Inspector (CI) Pawan Kishore said a case has been registered and the suspects have been taken into custody.
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