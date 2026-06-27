ETV Bharat / state

Man Dies After Airbag Deploys Inside Parked Car In Thane

Thane: In a bizarre accident, a 25-year-old man bled to death after an airbag unexpectedly deployed inside a parked vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Kashimira area on Wednesday when the victim, a car dealer, was inside a 15-year-old car, and the safety system suddenly triggered, an official said. The airbag deployed, and the massive impact left him with severe injuries, leading to fatal blood loss before he could receive medical aid.