Man Dies After Airbag Deploys Inside Parked Car In Thane
The incident took place on Wednesday when victim, a car dealer, was inside a 15-year-old car, and the safety system suddenly triggered, an official said.
By PTI
Published : June 27, 2026 at 12:13 PM IST
Thane: In a bizarre accident, a 25-year-old man bled to death after an airbag unexpectedly deployed inside a parked vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred in the Kashimira area on Wednesday when the victim, a car dealer, was inside a 15-year-old car, and the safety system suddenly triggered, an official said. The airbag deployed, and the massive impact left him with severe injuries, leading to fatal blood loss before he could receive medical aid.
According to a preliminary probe, despite its age, official records indicate that the car still held a valid fitness certificate, the official said, adding that the police have registered a case of accidental death and have launched an investigation and are consulting automobile experts.
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